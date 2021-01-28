Food & Drink

Sort-of Secret: Sunny’s Chinese, a pop-up kitchen serving up meticulous Chinese menus with a regional focus

Sort-of Secret: Sunny’s Chinese, a pop-up kitchen serving up meticulous Chinese menus with a regional focus

A series that shines a spotlight on the city’s hidden edible gems

By | Photography By Daniel Neuhaus |  

By | Photography By Daniel Neuhaus |  

More Sort-of Secrets

The sort-of secret: Sunny’s Chinese, a pop-up where each menu focuses on a particular Chinese regional cuisine
You may have heard of it if: You follow chefs David Schwartz, Braden Chong or Keith Siu on Instagram
But you probably haven’t tried it because: You can only get the menus if you sign up for their newsletter, and the menus sell out quickly every single time

When chefs David Schwartz, Braden Chong, and Keith Siu teamed up in 2019, the plan was to open a restaurant together that focused on regional Chinese cuisine. The menu would feature dishes spanning the country’s diverse culinary landscape—like char siu (barbecue pork) from Guangdong, fuqi feipian (thinly sliced beef offal) from Sichuan, and biang biang noodles (broad noodles) from Shaanxi—specifying the dishes’ origins and staying true to traditional recipes.

Left to right: Keith Siu, Braden Chong and David Schwartz

As with so many dine-in food projects set to open in 2020, the pandemic put those plans on hold. Their interim project: a pop-up operating out of their soon-to-be restaurant space called Sunny’s Chinese, executed with the same laser-focus on regionality. But where the eventual restaurant’s menu will span dishes from different regions, each iteration of the pop-up features food from a particular one.

“I’m obsessed with the historical richness and variety of Chinese cuisine, because how could you not be? It’s unparalleled in its diversity,” says Schwartz, head chef of the operation. “The whole idea is to respect tradition: our food is not about elevation or innovation. The worst thing I can imagine is for someone to eat our food and walk away with a skewed sense of a traditional dish. So for each recipe, we stay within a set of guidelines, even if we put our own twist on it.”

Those peppers in the top right container are the star of this particular menu

 

The peppers again, this time going for a wok

The latest menu, inspired by food from China’s southwestern Sichuan province, makes heavy use of the region’s beloved Sichuan peppercorn. A writeup accompanying the menu details the spice’s importance to Sichuan cooking: its characteristic “vibrational mouthfeel” or mouth-numbing properties, the omnipresence of Sichuan-style chili oil—which uses the peppercorn as a main ingredient—and the fact that it’s actually a member of the citrus family. (A small container of the oil accompanies each order; whole jars of it are available as add-ons). It feels like an education on regional Chinese food in the best, most delicious possible way.

Spicy mapo tofu

 

Noods

There are chewy dan dan noodles—arguably Sichuan’s most famous street snack—with ground pork, sweet bean paste and ya cai (preserved mustard greens). Smacked cucumber salad—literally smacked with a cleaver, to break cell walls and enhance absorption of the dressing—has a complex, tangy bite and satisfying crunch rounded out with earthy wood ear mushrooms, chrysanthemum leaves and Zhenjiang vinegar. There’s also steamed yu choi with finely diced bamboo, chives and “strange flavour sauce”—so named for its addictive and inscrutable flavour profile. It’s salty, spicy, savoury and tangy all at once.

Steamed yu choi, because vegetables

 

Sichuan sausage made by Toronto-based Dao Lao

“Hidden chicken,” fried chicken under a mountain of chilis and other aromatics, is a star of the menu. Enjoy the aroma before peeking under the chili pepper blanket to find tender, spicy chicken pieces with a crispy coating. Mapo tofu is another highlight: it’s spiced with the ubiquitous chili oil, sesame and doubanjiang, a fermented broad bean and chili paste pervasive in Sichuan cooking. A Sichuan sausage made by Toronto-based Dao Lao is available as an add-on, filled with fermented rice and pork and served with a sweet and tangy sauce.

The tofu and chicken are cooked on a wok in the kitchen’s specially designed wok station. “If cooking was a video game, the wok would be the final boss,” says Chong. Two massive woks are set up over gas burners controlled by knee-level knobs, which helps minimize distraction during the notoriously high-speed, high-intensity process. Cool water constantly runs behind the wok station to keep the metal from warping.

The chicken, before it’s hidden under a pile of peppers

 

And after

A fermented sweet rice cake is the dessert—though in Sichuan cooking, sweet foods are typically eaten alongside savoury ones. The chewy rice cake, tender and only lightly sweet, is sandwiched between a beautiful bed of brown sugar caramel and a dusting of fantastically fuchsia hibiscus powder. Steamed rice and Sichuan pickles round out the meal. Persimmon ice cream, from brand new Toronto ice cream company Good Behaviour, is available for a bit extra.

Look out for the team’s dine-in restaurant, which is still very much in the works. For now, Sunny’s Chinese is staying true to its thesis: honour the history of the food, and keep the kitchen culture collaborative. “This isn’t a head chef down kind of operation,” says Schwartz. “This project is genuinely about collaboration—everyone’s strengths are crucial, and everyone has a say in what’s on the menu.” For now, stay in the loop about future pop-ups from this team by signing up for their newsletter and keeping an eye on their Instagram account.

Sunnyschinese.com, @sunnyschinese

A whole Sichuan spread
Like what you’re reading?
Subscribe now for $29.95
Subscribe Now!

Topics: Braden Chong Chinese Covid-19 David Schwartz Keith Siu Sort-of Secret Sunny's Chinese takeout

 

More Food and Drink

Specialty wine subscriptions are booming right now. Here&#8217;s how to get the goods delivered to your door
Food & Drink

Specialty wine subscriptions are booming right now. Here’s how to get the goods delivered to your door

Let someone else do the meal planning: Toronto caterers doing ready-to-heat home delivery
Food & Drink

Let someone else do the meal planning: Toronto caterers doing ready-to-heat home delivery

&#8220;I used recipes from my great-grandmother&#8217;s handwritten cookbook&#8221;: This receptionist gave up her job to become a takeout chef during Covid
Food & Drink

“I used recipes from my great-grandmother’s handwritten cookbook”: This receptionist gave up her job to become a takeout chef during Covid

Where Woodhouse Brew Pub chef Graham Pratt gets takeout oysters, cold-cut sub sandwiches and Portuguese pastries
Food & Drink

Where Woodhouse Brew Pub chef Graham Pratt gets takeout oysters, cold-cut sub sandwiches and Portuguese pastries

Here&#8217;s what&#8217;s inside February&#8217;s <em>Toronto Life</em> Wine Club box
Food & Drink

Here’s what’s inside February’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

What’s on the takeout menu of Barbershop Patisserie, Jill Barber’s new puff pastry palace
Food & Drink

What’s on the takeout menu of Barbershop Patisserie, Jill Barber’s new puff pastry palace