What’s on the menu at Fresh on Front, the popular plant-based brand’s new licensed restaurant

Name: Fresh on Front Contact: 47 Front St. E., 416-599-4442, freshrestaurants.ca, @freshrestaurants Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence Previously: Europe Bound Owners: Ruth Tal, Jennifer Houston and Barry Alper
The food
A mainly vegan menu of superfood-packed, plant-based dishes that include burgers, tacos and weekend brunch. Fans of the brand can expect favourites like the quinoa onion rings, the Buddha bowl and the BBQ burger mingling with new items including Nashville hot cauliflower and nachos.
The drinks
Made-to-order fruit smoothies, fresh juice, shakes made with coconut or almond milk, immunity elixirs, caffeine-free botanical lattes, tea, coffee and matcha drinks. In addition to these and a rainbow of organic cold-pressed juices, there’s a new line of boozy (but kind of healthy?) cocktails, including cold-pressed margaritas and kombucha spritzers.
The space
Working with the heritage building’s original hardwood floors, 18-foot ceilings and exposed brick, Tal created a 100-seat room with three distinct areas: a takeout counter near the entrance, a bar accented with terrariums and trinkets, and a back dining room filled with banquettes.