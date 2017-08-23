Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Chula Taberna, a Leslieville cantina with tacos, tequila flights and pig roasts

What’s on the menu at Chula Taberna, a Leslieville cantina with tacos, tequila flights and pig roasts

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Chula Taberna Mexicana
Contact: 1058 Gerrard St E., 416-901-9859, chula.ca, @chulataberna
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Previously: McGugan’s
Owners: Bryan Burke and Adam Dolley (Loaded Pierogi, El Local Loco)
Chef: Irina Tirtirau (El Local Loco)

The food

Snacks like ceviche, Mexican corn and avocado fries; tacos; burrito bowls; and larger mains including grilled fish and flank steak. A smoker out back is used for brisket and whole pigs that are roasted every Sunday. Weekend brunch features various takes on eggs Benny, one of which is topped with a whole grilled lobster tail. There’s a kids’ menu with chorizo corn dogs and quesadillas.

Shrimp ceviche: tostada, mint, radish, sweet peppers, avocado, jalapeño. $11.

 

Grilled mahi mahi: cucumber, radish, pico de gallo, pineapple salsa, tequila lime dressing, organic sprouts. $16.

 

Smoked chicken lollipops: habanero brine, adobo honey glaze, pickled slaw. $12.

 

Tacos, available individually or in threes, clockwise from top left: smoked beef brisket with cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, shaved carrot, cotija cheese, corn and salsa roja, $6/$17; chicken with smoked queso, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled cabbage guacamole and crema, $6/$17; beer-battered haddock with guacamole, pickled vegetables, cucumber, avocado crema and cilantro, $5/$14.

 

The drinks

Plenty of beer, a list of house wines, tequila and mescal flights, sangria by the glass and a whole whack of margaritas and signature cocktails, including some frozen ones.

Classica Margarita: Cazadores Blanco tequila, lime, agave syrup, salt rim. $9.

 

Mami Chula: Cazadores Blanco tequila, champagne, grenadine, lemon, Himalayan pink-salt rim, fresh strawberry. $10.

 

Arandano Caipirinha: Leblon cachaça, blueberries, mint, lime juice agave syrup. $11.

 

Tequila flights (blanco, reposado, añejo) range from $25 for Tromba to $75 for Clase Azul.

 

Caribana: coconut milk, pineapple juice, lime juice, agave syrup, $6.

 

The space

There’s seating for 110 between a bar and dining room on the main floor, an upstairs private room for 34 and two patios (backyard and rooftop) each outfitted with their own tiki bar.

Vibrant, energetic pops of colour throughout include commissioned murals by artists Luis Rojas, Jesus Mora and Cesar Correa.

 

Besides having a dedicated bar, the large rooftop space is enclosed with corrugated steel panel walls and filled with a mix of tables and comfortable patio furniture.

 

The outdoor thatched-roof bars are where the frozen margaritas are made.

 

The bar in the main dining room hosts the restaurant’s tequila.

 

Topics: Chula Taberna Leslieville Mexican Openings

 

