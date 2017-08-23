What’s on the menu at Chula Taberna, a Leslieville cantina with tacos, tequila flights and pig roasts

Name: Chula Taberna Mexicana

Contact: 1058 Gerrard St E., 416-901-9859, chula.ca, @chulataberna

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Previously: McGugan’s

Owners: Bryan Burke and Adam Dolley (Loaded Pierogi, El Local Loco)

Chef: Irina Tirtirau (El Local Loco)

The food

Snacks like ceviche, Mexican corn and avocado fries; tacos; burrito bowls; and larger mains including grilled fish and flank steak. A smoker out back is used for brisket and whole pigs that are roasted every Sunday. Weekend brunch features various takes on eggs Benny, one of which is topped with a whole grilled lobster tail. There’s a kids’ menu with chorizo corn dogs and quesadillas.

The drinks

Plenty of beer, a list of house wines, tequila and mescal flights, sangria by the glass and a whole whack of margaritas and signature cocktails, including some frozen ones.

The space

There’s seating for 110 between a bar and dining room on the main floor, an upstairs private room for 34 and two patios (backyard and rooftop) each outfitted with their own tiki bar.