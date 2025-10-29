Toronto bars and restaurants combining Halloween with World Series watch parties

Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images

This Halloween, Torontonians will be of two minds: torn between watching game six and celebrating the climax of Spooky Season. But now they won’t have to choose. We’ve compiled a list of bars where Jays fans can catch the game while wearing their costumes. Here, a dozen places to make a Halloween–World Series double play.

Related: These Toronto bars and restaurants are offering sweet World Series deals

Grab your Jays gear (it’s mandatory, so don’t forget) and head to the Pint for Boo Jays Night, a spooky evening of intense baseball and all the fun of Halloween (minus the candy-seeking children). With 30-plus screens to zone in on and a spot so close to the Rogers Centre, you’ll wonder why your nose isn’t bleeding. A seat here is the next best thing to being in the stands. 277 Front St. W., thepintto.com



Bevi Birra

If you’re a mummy in Woodbridge who’s finished handing out candy, zombie-walk over to Bevi Birra, where their costume-mandatory watch party starts at 7 p.m. and doesn’t end until the Jays win. And if they don’t, at least there’s beer and sandwiches on house-made focaccia. 7500 Hwy. 27, unit 20, Woodbridge, bevi-birra.com



So many great things are happening under one roof this Friday at King West’s newest spot for identity-crisis clubbing: Portland Square. Dine on Chinese comfort food at Honey’s or Italian red-sauce classics at Primadonna—both of which are screening the big game—then mosey on down to Sinners Saloon, the resident country-western bar, for a late-night Halloween party kicking off at 10 p.m., to celebrate a win or drown your sorrows. 600 King St. W., portlandsquareto.com

Advertisement

Related: This Toronto Blue Jay’s favourite pizza topping will floor you



Mademoiselle Raw Bar and Grill

Not everyone loves a jersey. For those sartorial sports fans, Mademoiselle is hosting an F1-style Halloween party, during which they’ll be screening the game. There’s a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize, which (at one time) could have covered the cost of a ticket to game seven. 563 King St. W., mademoiselleto.com



Fans of both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Luke Combs should head to King West’s country-western club, Paris Texas, for its Wicked Rodeo, where anyone dressed as Davis Schneider may be confused for Morgan Wallen. Game-day specials include $1 wings, $25 buckets of beer and $10 martinis. 461 King St. W., paristexas.ca



Liberty Grand

Bottle service, bogus blood and a bunch of behemoth screens blasting the ball game—plus DJs, of course—set the stage for Liberty Grand’s massive Halloween bash. The game may bring the fright, but the night will bring the funk. Exhibition Place, 25 British Columbia Rd., libertygrand.com



Monarch Tavern

Head to this historic, maybe-haunted institution for their Halloween-slash-viewing party and live DJ, where spirits (some welcome, some not) are in the air. Bonus: resident restaurant Bindi’s Burgers is offering a game-day special that gets you a smash burger (or chicken sandwich) and a beer for just $16. 12 Clinton St., themonarchtavern.com



Advertisement

While the sister bar to Danny’s Pizza Tavern loves to screen Seinfeld on any given day, Jerry reruns are getting the boot for game six. This Friday, head to DND and scarf pepperoni slices while watching the Jays take a bite out of Larry David. (Rumour has it the servers will all be rocking puffy shirts for Halloween.) 613 College St., dannyspizzatavern.com/dannys-next-door

Related: Five Toronto bars (and one castle) hosting creepy Halloween pop-ups



At its Ossington brewpub, Bellwoods is celebrating Bell-o-ween by screening the game and scaring up some limited-edition bottles from their cellar, including Hellwoods and Goblin’s Trill. Sip on spooky beer while watching potential baseball nightmares unfold. 124 Ossington Ave., bellwoodsbrewery.com



This all-day café and cocktail bar in Corktown is packing a lot into its Friday-night lineup with Halloweenies and Martinis: pumpkin painting, a costume contest, a $20 hot-dog-and-martini deal—and the game, of course. Reservations recommended. 19 Lawren Harris Square, lisbonhotel.ca



Over on Sudbury Street, Lyla will be screening the game during its Haute Halloween Soirée, featuring a DJ, a digital photo booth and creepy themed cocktails. Costumes aren’t mandatory, but they are encouraged. $29 per person. 60 Sudbury St., lylatoronto.com



Advertisement

Vinny

This Hallow’s Eve, head to this King West listening bar to watch our boys in blue kill it on the playing field while you slay on the dance floor. With a soundtrack of ’80s, ’90s and ’00s hits that just won’t die, the party plans to last until the wee hours of the morning—much like an 18-inning ball game. 480 King St. W., vinnytoronto.com