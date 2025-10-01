Five Toronto bars (and one castle) hosting creepy Halloween pop-ups

When the mercury dips and the leaves begin to change colour, two types of people emerge: pumpkin-spice devotees and spooky-season enthusiasts. We’re proudly Team Halloween. Here, six pop-ups guaranteed to scare up some fun.

Photo courtesy of blacklagoonpopup/Instagram

Black Lagoon at the Walrus Pub

Having creeped out 38 cities across North America, Black Lagoon—the Halloween pop-up from award-winning bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage—is back in Toronto. This edition transforms the Walrus Pub (typically visited by suits, not spooks) into a dungeon lined with skulls, coffins and occult oddities. Expect drinks like the blood-red Creature’s Curse, the eerie-orange Corpse Flower and the inky-black Nocturna Colada (plus a zero-proof option ominously titled Death’s Door). It’s the most polished of the Halloween pop-ups, with cocktails that are actually good, not just novelty sugar bombs that come back to haunt you the next morning. October 1 to November 2, blacklagoonpopup.com

Photo courtesy of casalomatoronto/Instagram

Legends of Horror at Casa Loma

Every October, Toronto’s castle on a hill gets dressed up for Legends of Horror, a two-kilometre-long haunted walk where every corner delivers a jolt: werewolves lunge from forest shadows, serial killers stalk the tunnels and bats (well, eerie projections of bats) circle the watchtowers. Sure, it drifts into kitsch, but that’s half the charm—especially when you stumble across larger-than-life ghouls or live-actor vignettes ripped from Frankenstein and Dracula. With the Midway Bar and a nightcap at BlueBloods, it’s basically Toronto’s most terrifying two-stop pub crawl. $52.34 to $83.36. October 4 to November 1, legendsofhorror.ca

Photo courtesy of hellbartoronto/Instagram

Hellbar at Offworld

For the last half of October, Toronto’s only space-themed cocktail bar, Offworld, is going out with a bang and crash-landing in the underworld. Flames lick across flatscreens, skulls leer from every corner and Ouija boards beg to be prodded. The menu, meanwhile, leans into infernal theatrics, with pentagram-branded burgers, ghost-pepper meatball roulette (think shishito peppers but beefy) and cocktails served in hollowed-out bibles. Tarot readers and staff in on-brand drag complete the descent into hell. No entrance fee, but reservations are strongly recommended. October 15 to 31, offworldbar.com/hellbar

Dinner with a psychic at Constantine

On the night before Halloween, Constantine will host a four-course prix-fixe dinner where psychic medium Angel Morgan—the host of the show Raising Energy, with 26 years in the spirit biz—drifts through the dining room with messages from beyond. Maybe it’s guidance, maybe it’s gossip, maybe it’s a long-departed uncle nagging you about your posture. Not everyone is guaranteed a reading, but everyone gets a meal (mains include strip loin, red snapper or maitake) plus a side of baklava and goosebumps for dessert. Costumes encouraged, reservations required. $110 to $120, tickets available here. October 30

Photo courtesy of thenightmarebar/Instagram

The Nightmare Before Bar at Crafty Coyote

For the first time ever, this Tim Burton–worshipping pop-up is bringing its kooky-spooky circus to Toronto. The decor is straight out of the Burton-verse: black-and-white-striped everything, mismatched teacups, vibrant tablescapes, and a film-set atmosphere that blurs the line between cocktail bar and nightmare sequence. An entry ticket gets guests a 90-minute session, which includes a welcome drink plus the option to dive into costume contests, film trivia and scavenger hunts. $18.65 to $20.30. October 3 to 31, thenightmarebars.com

Photo courtesy of Mossop’s Social House

A murder mystery at Mossop’s Social House

Following last year’s sold-out event, Mossop’s Social House is back with A Clue Murder Mystery Dinner, an evening where cocktails, dinner and a Clue-inspired murder mystery collide. Guests will start the evening with drinks and a three-course meal alongside suspicious characters including Lord Green, Madame Opal, chef Steel Grey, Colonel Dijon and Professor Plaid. They’ll then work together to uncover motives and solve the murder in a thrilling mix of immersive theatre and fine dining. $103, tickets available here. October 31