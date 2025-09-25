Canada’s Wonderland is setting boundaries for some of its spookiest monsters: young teens

Photo by Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland has long been the GTA’s peak locale for such youthful joys as screaming into the infinite void, contemplating death, stumbling off of Behemoth with jelly legs and getting an unsettling stomach ache from downing too much funnel cake. But, this year, the park is adding some fine print for young teens eager to join the annual Halloween Haunt: those under 15 will now need an adult in tow. The horror!

Spook seekers under 15 will now need to be accompanied by someone 21 or older after 4 p.m., and each chaperone can mind a maximum of 10 visitors. Chaperones will have to stay in the park—solo tailgating with a pack of Coors Light and a bag of cotton candy will not be an option, Dad—and they must be reachable by phone for the entirety of the visit. The park will also be disallowing entry for guests over 12 in face paint or masks, with the exception of medical masks.

Wonderland has seen some less-than-wonderful behaviour over the past few seasons, including the arrest of 12 teens (nine of whom were 15 or under) in 2022 for swarming-style robberies nearby and viral videos of “Wonderland Fight Club” showing teens fighting in the parking lot during the opening weekend of 2023.

Whether the park’s parentless, sugar-laden and adrenalin-spiking setting spurs teen violence is inconclusive, but management doesn’t seem to think so. Park officials insist that the new chaperone policy isn’t in reaction to previous problems but is rather a way to maintain a safe, family-friendly environment. It’s also consistent with the policies of other major North American theme parks.

For respectful young teens, the change may be a buzzkill. Wonderland’s Halloween Haunt can be a great place to microdose autonomy, whether by sharing juicy secrets in long lines or holding a crush’s hand through the dark of a haunted maze. But, this year, it’ll more likely serve as a good excuse for parents to ride the nostalgic highs on the Ghoster Coaster—perhaps while fondly remembering their own chaperone-free nights at the Haunt.