These Toronto bars and restaurants are offering sweet World Series deals

With his three-run homer, George Springer propelled the Blue Jays to an American League pennant win for the first time in 32 years. Beer cans were popped, F-bombs were dropped, tears were shed and whoops were hollered—but now it’s time to gear up for game one of the World Series, which goes down tonight at the Rogers Centre. To celebrate, a bunch of the city’s bars and restaurants are offering food and drink deals to keep Jays fans well-fed and hydrated so they’re ready to rally.

Related: The best places to eat and drink near the Rogers Centre

BindisBurgers Image courtesy of Bindi’s Burgers

Dine in at Bindi’s Burgers upstairs at the Monarch Tavern and you can keep one eye on the screen and your hands on an Indian-inspired burger and a pint of house lager for just $16. Choose from Oklahoma-style smash burgers zhuzhed up with herbs and zippy sauces or a tandoori chicken sandwich. Either way, you’ll inhale it quicker than a Louis Varland fastball. bindisburgers.com

Image courtesy of dottys1588/Instagram

The team at Dotty’s is running a $23 cheeseburger and Labatt Blue special during the World Series. Much like Springer’s dinger, the burger—made of premium chuck layered with onions, pickles, and a combo of cheddar and American cheeses—is a prime example of pros doing their finest work. dottys.ca

Image courtesy of Harriet’s Rooftop

Harriet’s Rooftop

Topped with pickled lantern chilies and togarashi sour cream, Harriet’s Nachos are a stadium-inspired special that pack as much of a punch as Bryan Woo’s errant pitch to Springer’s right knee. A spot that feels classier than the home-run jacket, Harriet’s is offering live screenings, DJ sets between innings and all-night happy hour deals during home games. 1hotels.com/toronto/taste/harriets-rooftop

Advertisement

Image courtes of Hello Nori Toronto

Aiming to knock it out of the park, Hello Nori’s York Street location has designed a $95 World Series menu featuring a course for each inning. Catch every strenuous second as you tuck into sashimi and aburi oshi sushi, followed by a parade of hand rolls that jumps from bluefin tuna to Wagyu. Think a foot-long hot dog is a lot of food? Just wait until you tackle this beast of a meal. Hellonori.com

Image courtes of kintaps/Instagram

Multiple TVs and projector screens make it easy to lock in on every second of baseball action at this downtown beer hall. Start things off with $5 Bud Lights (available all day on game days), then settle in with late-night happy hour deals, offered daily from 9 p.m. until close. kingtaps.com/locations/first-canadian-place

Image courtesy of Everyside

Nerves are guaranteed to be frayed over the next couple of days, so a free shot when you wear your Jays jersey sure can’t hurt. Coupled with daily specials like a $20 burger-and-beer combo and afternoon and late-night happy hours, it goes to show that the Financial District’s newest taphouse has its game face on. Order a cheesy margherita pizza in honour of Vladdy and cheer the team on to victory. drinkeveryside.com

Related: This Toronto Blue Jay’s favourite pizza topping will floor you

Photo courtesy of Left Field Brewery

This baseball-inspired brewery is the ideal spot to pray for game-day shutouts and home runs. Beer is obviously the main draw, with happy-hour pricing, feature flights, discounted pitchers and draught-exclusive pours ensuring that nobody goes thirsty. There are also crowd-pleasing comfort foods and 29 TVs, so no matter where you sit, you’ll be able to catch every play. leftfieldbrewery.ca

Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Lulu Bar Toronto

On game days, slide into a seat at this tropical getaway inside the Well. In honour of the Jays’ last World Series win, the first 32 tables seated after 6 p.m. will receive $19.93 off of their bill. If ever there was a way to make rounds of beachy cocktails, hot dog bao and loco moco taste even better, this is surely it. lulubar.ca/toronto

Image courtesy of Miku Toronto

A deal you can take advantage of during the World Series (and then continue to enjoy as the Raptors kick things off), Miku’s Courtside Bites menu includes an elegant array of dishes from ebi fritters to Wagyu strip loin. Available on game days between 4 and 7 p.m., the $85 three-course menu may not be the usual stadium food, but there’s something to be said about embracing elegance as you cheer on our boys in blue. mikutoronto.com

Photo courtesy of Paris Texas

At this country-western sports bar, fans pair their Jays jerseys with cowboy boots. And they’ll soon be boot-scootin’ in to watch their hometown heroes while scoring a flurry of deals, like $25 buckets of beer, $10 martinis and $1 wings. The devoted can down Cowgirl Carters (vodka, lychee-pineapple liqueur, pineapple) and lick honey-garlic sauce off their fingertips while willing grand slams into reality. paristexas.ca

Photo courtesy of Steam Whistle

Whether you’re heading to the Rogers Centre or not, it’s hard to argue with Steam Whistle’s heart-of-the-action location. Join Jays Nation at the Roundhouse for pre-game tailgates before every home game and sip on $5 pints during the first inning. Flocks of junior Jays will enjoy grilled smash burgers, hot dogs, plenty of kid-friendly activities—and that first infectious taste of Blue Jays mania. steamwhistle.ca

Image courtesy of the Dorset

Staunch footie fans may find themselves at odds with the crush of Jays devotees settling into the bar here during World Series home games. Still, between all-day happy hour, 20 per cent off bar bites between 3 and 9 p.m., and hours of intense innings, they’ll soon be jumping on the baseball bandwagon. Trade Alejandro Kirk tales for Jude Bellingham stories between bites of pork croquettes and Cornish pasties and everyone is guaranteed a good time. thedorsetwellington.com