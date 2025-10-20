/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

This Toronto Blue Jay’s favourite pizza topping will floor you

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing a Pizza Pizza promo—and his go-to topping is just plain weird

By Courtney Shea
 | October 20, 2025
Copy link
This Toronto Blue Jay's favourite pizza topping will floor you

Toronto’s $500-million man has done a lot for the Blue Jays over the past few weeks to prove he was worth the big pay cheque. Vladdy mania has swept the nation, so it’s no big surprise that our national pizza chain is getting in on the action. Vladdy’s Big Deal is Pizza Pizza’s promo for an XXL pizza with three toppings, ringing in at just $19.99.

Related: The best places to eat and drink near the Rogers Centre

Does a man who makes 10 figures eat a lot of big-box pizza? Earlier this year, he listed Prime Seafood Palace and Jacobs and Co. Steakhouse among his favourite Toronto restaurants. But high-earning athletes hawking affordable food chains is definitely a thing—especially during playoff season. And to be honest, it’s just nice to see that Vladdy isn’t doing ads for sports-betting apps (at least not yet). But enough preamble already—let’s get to the shocking reveal that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes in a new Pizza Pizza ad spot.

The promo may include three toppings, but Vladdy’s preference is—wait for it—plain cheese. That’s right: the man who could sprinkle his pie with truffle shavings and gold flakes prefers the same pizza as Kevin McCallister. Which is surprising in some ways (he certainly loves bling and excess in other areas) but also lines up pretty well with his recent promo for Smucker’s. Our star slugger isn’t going to be a food critic any time soon, but his day job pays better anyway.

Related: Who is Cheese Hat Man? In search of the Blue Jays’ cheesiest super fan

Advertisement

According to Pizza Pizza, the Vladdy special has led to a 10 per cent spike in pizza sales, which doesn’t seem like that much, but the XXL pie was already a top-selling item. The company is good at tapping into the zeitgeist: earlier this year, it ran the Reverse Tariff promo (25 per cent off a regular-priced pizza). In 2024, there were 4/20 pizza pre-rolls (zero per cent cannabis, 100 per cent pizza). And 2023 gave us the Buzz-Off Pie (which somewhat spuriously promised to repel mosquitos), the Growflation campaign (a medium pizza for the price of a small one) and the internet-famous dip roller. So of course the brand was going to do something with the Jays for playoff season. Here’s hoping the promo is still in effect by this time tomorrow.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Courtney Shea
Courtney Shea

Courtney Shea is a freelance journalist in Toronto. She started her career as an intern at Toronto Life and continues to contribute frequently to the publication, including her 2022 National Magazine Award–winning feature, “The Death Cheaters,” her regular Q&As and her recent investigation into whether Taylor Swift hung out at a Toronto dive bar (she did not). Courtney was a producer and writer on the 2022 documentary The Talented Mr. Rosenberg, based on her 2014 Toronto Life magazine feature “The Yorkville Swindler.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.