The 25 Best Pizzas in Toronto

Because the current options are vast and fabulous, we went through thick and thin to rank the city’s top slices

By Meaghan Binstock | Photographs by Vicky Lam | Styling by Michael Elliott/Judy Inc

25. Masseria’s Boscaiolo

The vegetable carbon-infused crust is mostly for looks, but it frames an umami-rich combo of caramelized onions, portobello and oyster mushrooms, pecorino and truffle oil. $18. 577 King St. W., 416-263-9999.

 

24. Double D’s Chicago Classic

Pepperoni and sausage are buried under a blanket of sauce and cheese on this Chicago-style behemoth that’s worth the food coma. $12–$34. 1020 Gerrard St. E., 416-727-5411; 1256 Dundas St. W., 416-901-5499.

 

23. Bene’s Nonnadina

Lunchers swarm this subterranean takeout counter for a quick slice smothered in cacciatore salami, spicy sopressata, fior di latte, artichokes and pecorino. $7; $28 for a full tray. 176 Yonge St., 416-365-3130.

 

22. Za’s Oh Canada

This patriotic pie is decked out in a salty-sweet combo of mozzarella, bacon, potato chips and a splash of maple syrup. $15. 402 Bloor St. W., 647-345-9292.

 

21. Werewolf Pizza’s Personal Pan Margherita

Pizza guy Dennis Chow’s monthly pop-up is worth tracking down for pies like this one, which is taken to the next level by a swipe of pungent garlic sauce. $10. Follow @werewolfpizza on Instagram for locations.

 

20. Salt and Tobacco’s Brussels Sprout

A powerful blend of bacon, gooey caramelized onions, brussels sprouts and gorgonzola with a hit of maple syrup is the standout at this Cabbagetown source for Roman-style pizza. $17–$24. 521 Parliament St., 647-348-2993.

 

19. Pizzeria Defina’s Pumba

The wood-fired pies at this Roncey family joint get the haute treatment. This one has wild boar meatballs, mozzarella, caramelized shallots, cremini mushrooms and garlic confit. $17. 321 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-534-4414.

 

18. Bitondo’s Pepperoni and Cheese

This old-school Toronto favourite sports a chewy crust swathed in gooey mozzarella and salty pepperoni for a greasy slice of heaven. $10.90–$20. 11 Clinton St., 416-533-4101.

 

17. Vesuvio’s Vulcano

The spicy mix of hot capicollo, hot Italian sausage and hot peppers is a fully loaded must-try from a Toronto institution that’s been slinging pizzas for 60 years. $18–$32. 3010 Dundas St. W., 416-763-4191.

 

16. Village Pizza’s Thanks, Obama

Hawaii’s beloved barbecued Spam sits alongside grilled pineapple, mozzarella and parm on this nod to POTUS 44’s birthplace. $18–$26. 759 Dovercourt Rd., 647-748-7737; 761 Dundas St. W., 416-551-9939.

 

15. Sud Forno’s Occhio di Bue

Terroni’s sister bakery tops this hunk with sun-dried tomato, rapini, mozzarella, parmesan and poached eggs. $25–$45; $6 for a slice. 716 Queen St. W., 416-504-7667; 132 Yonge St., 416-955-1100.

 

14. Annette Food Market’s Sun-Dried Tomato and Sausage

The Junction’s cozy Italian spot turns out a wood-fired, indulgently meaty mix of sausage, sopressata, spicy ’nduja and sun-dried tomato pesto with a layer of fior di latte. $19. 240 Annette St., no phone.

 

13. Superpoint’s New York Classic

Each foldable slice is minimally topped with sweet tomato sauce and mozzarella, and finished with a dusting of parm and oregano. $16–$25. 184 Ossington Ave., 416-519-6996; 269 Dunn Ave., 416-901-4080.

 

12. Fresca’s Margherita With Pesto

The College Street standby makes a sturdy thin crust with the perfect amount of vibrant tomato sauce and melty mozzarella, brushed with addictive pesto, and sprinkled with fresh basil. $12–$19. 302 College St., 416-922-9555.

 

11. Buca Yorkville’s Salsiccia di Agnello

Luxe flavours abound on this crisp rectangular crust cradling mozzarella and lamb sausage, and seasoned with rosemary, mint and pecorino. $28. 53 Scollard St., 416-982-2822.

 

10. Mattachioni’s Bonati di Bergamo

Terroni alum David Mattachioni bakes blistered-to-perfection pies, like this one layered with smoky speck, fresh mozzarella, fontina, parm and peppery arugula. $18. 1617 Dupont St., 416-519-1010.

 

9. La Palma’s Zucchini and Mushroom

Flavourful flatbread from a wood-burning oven is dressed with Ontario ricotta cheese, chanterelles, and zucchini perfumed with garlic confit, thyme and a hint of lemon. $15. 849 Dundas St. W., 416-368-4567.

 

8. North of Brooklyn’s Kale and Bacon

Double-smoked bacon is a superb foil for the singed layers of kale on this brilliantly simple thin-crust round, with garlic oil, pecorino and melty mozzarella. $16–$24. Multiple locations.

 

7. Queen Margherita Pizza’s Classic Margherita

The Queen never disappoints with its namesake pizza: thin, chewy, soft-centred crust simply dressed with zingy tomato sauce, fior di latte and fresh basil. $15. Multiple locations.

 

6. Pizzeria Libretto’s Duck Confit

One of the city’s traditional Neapolitan go-tos is also a standout for its more off-piste creations, like this white pizza dotted with tender bits of rosemary-flecked duck confit, bosc pear and mozzarella. $18. Multiple locations.

 

5. Maker Pizza’s Return of the Mac

This off-menu tribute to the Big Mac features a chewy, sesame-flecked crust loaded with everything you’d find on one of Mickey D’s classics: ground beef, cheddar, pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions and house-made special sauce. $17–$32. 59 Cameron St., 416-782-2000.

 

4. Forno Cultura’s Funghi

This is the next best thing to the real Roman stuff, with an exquisitely savoury mix of cremini, porcini and portobello mushrooms, and punchy gorgonzola all topping a crispy cut-to-order base. $4.50–$9. 609 King St. W., 416-603-8305.

 

3. Conspiracy Pizza’s Bay of Pigs

This place is a side project of the amazing Adamson Barbecue next door. Their insanely good riff on a Cubano sandwich is slathered in white sauce, and topped with bacon, pulled pork and pickles. An artful squiggle of mustard sauce finishes it off. $25. 176 Wicksteed Ave., 647-694-3327.

 

2. Piano Piano’s Bitters

Chef Victor Barry’s wood-burning oven churns out an assortment of beautifully blistered pizzas, but the pièce de resistance is a fire-kissed sourdough crust topped with charred kale and dandelion greens, creamy fior di latte, parmesan, chilies, garlic, and a refreshing spritz of lemon. $22. 88 Harbord St., 416-929-7788.

 

1. Descendant Pizza’s Jaffna

Yes, a deep-dish pie is our pick for the No. 1 pizza. We fully expect thin-crusters to take issue. We know you feel strongly. But so do we: the Leslieville hot spot’s Detroit-style pizzas make its two-dimensional rivals seem shallow. This one sports a Sri Lankan patchwork of chopped kothu roti, mango chutney, green onions, cilantro cream, coconut sambol and Calabrian chilies. $20–$32. 1168 Queen St. E., 647-347-1168.

 

