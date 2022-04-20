Chill Swill

Toronto beer company Ace Hill’s line of cannabis consumables, called Ace Valley, includes drinkables like Moonwave, a nocturnally oriented berry-lavender sparkling water that’s heavy on CBD—ideal for setting your mind to soothe after a long day. 2 mg THC, 10 mg CBD. $4.95, acevalley.com

Fantastic Fizz

Slightly saccharine, breezy, juicy and bright, Green Monké’s Tropical Citrus sparkling soda tastes like high-end Fanta. With more CBD than THC, it’s designed for socializing—it’ll pep you up and chill you out, without the morning-after hangover. 3 mg THC, 6 mg CBD. $5, greenmonke.com

Tropical Bliss

These cocktail-like cans from the Collective Project—an offshoot of Collective Arts Brewing—are undeniably refreshing. Our favourite is the blood orange, yuzu and vanilla flavour, which is zippy, zesty and slightly bitter—like a melted creamsicle, with a maxed-out measure of THC, and equal parts CBD. 10 mg THC, 10 mg CBD. $9.45, collectiveproject.ca

Tea Time

Summit’s easy-drinking lemonade iced tea is juicy, refreshing and suitable for summertime porch sipping, with a barely-there taste of cannabis despite the maximal helping of THC. 10 mg THC. $6.95, ocs.ca

Berry Nice

Impromptu’s CBD Goji Grapefruit Kombucha marries fizzy probiotic tea with a dash of THC, and a hefty dose of CBD. Not only is the kombucha good for gut health, but this one might even help keep those mellow, post-yoga vibes going all day. 2 mg THC, 20 mg CBD. $9.40, ocs.ca

Mini But Mighty

To get that droopy-eyelid effect without having to roll a joint or (gasp) break out a bong, XMG’s mind-massaging beverages are packed to the brim with THC and tropical flavours. The mango-pineapple can’t totally mask that marijuana musk, but at this potency, you’re here for the buzz first and foremost. Avoid operating heavy machinery. 10 mg THC. $9.45, ocs.ca

Summertime Slammer

Booze-spiked seltzers were all the rage last summer, so we knew a cannabis-spiked option would follow soon. Versus’s Key Lime Rapid Seltzer is White Claw meets sticky green—crispy and crushable to quickly achieve dockside bliss. Pour over ice with some fresh mint to balance out the slight cannabis funk. 10 mg THC, <1 mg CBD. $5.95, ocs.ca

Near Beer

Mollo’s lager-like sippers are as close as drinkable cannabis gets to that cold-beer-on-a-hot-day feeling. The 5 Lime is a beachy, serve-with-a-lime-wedge brew ideal for achieving a noticeable but chilled-out buzz alongside some fish tacos or other cinq-a-sept snacks. 5 mg THC, 5 mg CBD. $5.95, ocs.ca

Sugar and Spice

Like a greener alternative to a trusty highball, Tweed’s Bakerstreet & Ginger ditches the spirits for a dash of one of its signature cannabis strains, blended with a big splash of sweet ginger and light carbonation. Think of it as a cheap-and-cheerful alternative to a mixed drink. 2 mg THC. $2.95, ocs.ca

Hot Shot

There really is a cannabis-spiked beverage for every occasion—even après-ski. Malahat Mountain Cannabis Co.’s THC-packed hot chocolate powder does a swell job of soothing the pains of a day on the slopes. Add it to hot water or milk—it’s decadent, creamy, chocolatey and giggle-inducing. 10 mg THC, 2 mg CBD. $8, ocs.ca

Self-Care in a Can

With its thirst-quenching nature and calming flavour, Quatreau’s cucumber and mint sparkling water tastes like something you’d sip during a spa day, perhaps while wearing a mud mask. Perfect for relaxing both mind and body, the cannabis in this can is entirely THC-free. 20 mg CBD. $4.85, ocs.ca

Beginner’s Choice

New to cannabis, or cannabis beverages? Cann Social Tonic’s chill-and-serve lemon-lavender cans are a great entry point. With a cocktail-ish taste and a sessionable low-dose, the flavour is calming and herbal, yet refreshingly bright and bubbly. Great for housewarmings or dinner parties. 2 mg THC, 4 mg CBD. $20.95 for four, ocs.ca

Sleeping Beauty

Many cannabis beverages are geared toward socializing. But Fieldtrip’s GoSlumber shot is designed for one thing: to put you to sleep. It’s made with lavender, lemon juice, honey and chamomile tea, with a hit of cannabinol and a dash of THC for max snooze potential. Shoot it back 30 minutes before tucking yourself in. 1 mg THC, 5 mg CBN. $6.20, ocs.ca

Bitter Sweet

These fizzy little bottles from House of Terpenes drink like fancy tonic water, in a variety of flavours. The sparkling limonene is thirst-quenching, slightly bitter and packed with citrus from a terpene that imparts ever-so-subtle lemon notes. Simply pour over ice, garnish with a lemon swirl or sprig of lavender, and you’re set. 5 mg THC, 5 mg CBD. $6.95, ocs.ca