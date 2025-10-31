/
City News

Is tonight’s World Series game Canada’s priciest sporting event ever?

If anyone has $8,150 to spare, there are still seats available

By Carly Lewis
 | October 31, 2025
Is tonight's World Series game Canada's priciest sporting event ever?
Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

It’s no secret that supporting Toronto sports teams is expensive, especially if you purchase tickets through greedy resellers. Add several pints of beer and maybe a hot dog and possibly a hotel suite overlooking the ballpark, and costs really add up.

A new report from Front Office Sports suggests tonight’s historic World Series game six is even pricier to attend than we realized. The report calls it the most expensive sporting event ever to occur in Canada.

According to a CBC analysis of data from Victory Live, which tracks verified secondary market transactions, game six tickets are averaging around $2,800 each—that’s well over the average rent of an apartment in Toronto.

If the Blue Jays lose tonight, necessitating a game seven, tickets are estimated to climb to an average of $4,200 each on resale sites.

As we type this around 5 p.m. on October 31, resale sites show two seats in Section 22 for $8,150 as the biggest last-minute splurge at the moment.

It’s sure to be an incredible game, but there are other options. Plenty of bars around the city will have the game on, where you can watch alongside fellow screaming superfans, or you can surround your television with healing crystals and manifest victory vibes from home.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

