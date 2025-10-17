For $4,000 you can watch the Jays from above the field this weekend

Image via Marriott

It was briefly dicey, but the Blue Jays turned it around last night, beating the Seattle Mariners and evening out the American League Championship Series.

With game six taking place in Toronto on Sunday, and game seven potentially the next night, the Toronto Marriott City Centre hotel has opened its sought-after Field View rooms for guest bookings.

If you’ve long dreamed of watching the Jays play a postseason game while stress-snacking on room service in a robe, anxiously pacing back and forth in your own private hotel suite above the field, you can do that, if you book very soon, and have a healthy baseball budget to dip into.

Currently priced at just over $4,000 per night, reservations aren’t cheap, but neither are tickets.

If you’d rather save up for the World Series, Field View rooms will be released just as soon as the Jays win this round.

