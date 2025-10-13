A rapper and a rock star teamed up for a new Blue Jays song

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

As the Toronto Blue Jays were on the verge of advancing to the American League Championship Series for the first time in nearly a decade, Toronto rapper SRE took his own big swing, asking legendary Canadian musician Randy Bachman to collaborate on a postseason Jays tribute.

Bachman, well known for his years in Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Guess Who, told CP24 that, as fate would have it, he was watching baseball on a Sunday afternoon when SRE’s producer called to pitch the idea. (The track’s credits list Dia Mira as producer.)

“What the heck, I’ve got nothing to do. It’s Sunday,” replied Bachman. He sent over a guitar part, and the song was posted to YouTube a few days later.

Called “I Want It All,” the tribute references the Jays’ postseason slogan and the 1989 Queen song, blending SRE’s hip hop with Bachman’s rock.

“We wanted something diverse, something to reach the younger generation and also those that came before us,” SRE told CP24.

If it can fire up the Jays to win again, it’ll really be a banger.

