City News

So you were thinking of buying Blue Jays tickets…

How many thousands are you willing to spend?

By Carly Lewis
 | October 9, 2025
So you were thinking of buying Blue Jays tickets…
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos

We hope you have a nice television or smartphone screen or like going to the bar, because Toronto Blue Jays tickets for the American League Championship Series went on sale today and whew, they’re pricey now.

Ticketmaster released them at 10 a.m. and they sold out within minutes. There was a queue of 94,000 people, according to Toronto.com.

They’ve now hit the resale market, with the lowest price currently showing as just over $1,000 for two seats in Section 510 of the Rogers Centre. Fans in the mood to splurge might consider Section 1, where a pair is currently available for $17,500. (That’s almost enough for a Birkin bag.)

The first game of the ALCS is this Sunday, when the Jays will play either the Seattle Mariners or the Detroit Tigers, depending on who wins this Friday.

We’ll see you there! (“There” being more of a collective excited state of mind.)

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

