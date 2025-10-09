/
City News

A Toronto boutique is giving away a $28,500 handbag

Most 12th birthdays have sheet cake and hyper pre-teens. This is much more refined

By Carly Lewis
 | October 9, 2025
A Toronto boutique is giving away a $28,500 handbag
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

To celebrate its 12th anniversary, luxury consignment shop Mine & Yours, located in Yorkville, is giving away a Birkin bag at an upcoming celebration.

Imagine arriving to the party not being the owner of a Birkin, and leaving among the ranks of Jennifer Lopez, Kathy Hilton, Law Roach and Lil’ Kim? Your life could change faster than you can say “Poshmark.”

Since 1984, the Hermès Birkin has been considered one of the most desired handbags, and is a symbol of supreme status in the fashion world.

The style Mine & Yours will give to a lucky winner later this month is a 2019 Hermès M8 Gris Asphalte Taurillon Novillo Leather Birkin 30 GHW.

We’re sure whoever wins the coveted luxury piece will make their glamorous new identity abundantly clear on social media. We would too.

Go ahead and casually hang that Birkin over a doorknob in the background of your selfies.

Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

