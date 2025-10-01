This $7,000 drink is Toronto’s most expensive cocktail

From the restaurant that brought the city a $1,000 surf-and-turf platter comes a new stunt for the 0.01 per cent: the $7,000 Diamond Drip at Animl is now Toronto’s most expensive cocktail.

It’s not a hard-to-find Pappy Van Winkle or a dusty Louis XIII cognac driving the price of this over-the-top tipple. Sure, the drink itself is luxe, made with Gran Patrón Burdeos (a $700-a-bottle tequila finished in Bordeaux barrels) and layered with cocoa and smoked cedar—but the real kicker is the garnish: a custom bracelet by Toronto jeweller Jared Brown. Handmade in his studio exclusively for this costly collaboration, the 18-karat yellow gold band is set with two carats of natural diamonds and comes in a glossy wood box that makes Cartier packaging look modest.

The Diamond Drip is available until December 31—just in time for the holiday season. While this gift will undoubtedly stuff only the stockings of those in the top tax bracket, a slice of the profits will go to the Prince Hall Family and the SickKids Foundation, so there’s a charitable side to this stunt. We wouldn’t advise trying to write it off, but let’s be real: you don’t end up in the platinum-card crowd without a little creative accounting.