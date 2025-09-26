/
Culture

This new gym costs $2,000 a month

And you have to write an essay to join

By Toronto Life
 | September 26, 2025
Yoga studio at Avant

At Avant, Yorkville’s new 31,000-square-foot fitness club, a membership can run you up to $2,000 a month—and you can’t just swipe a credit card to get in. Applicants must first submit essay-style responses to questions like “Why are you the ideal Avant member?” The acceptance letter itself reads like U of T admissions copy: “After careful review, our leadership team recognized in your application the mindset, ambition, and drive that align with the high-performance community we’re building.” Suddenly, securing a squat rack feels harder than getting into grad school.

This new gym costs $2,000 a month

The club, which comes from the team behind Liberty Village’s Altea, opened recently in the former Nordstrom Rack at Yonge and Bloor. It’s pitched less as a gym and more as an exclusive club. (The home page boasts, “We Don’t Accept Everyone—And That’s The Point.”) There are six boutique studios, including Reformer Pilates, spinning, boxing, a cold plunge pool, sauna and steam rooms, and a suite of recovery gadgets like compression sleeves and massage chairs, plus red-light therapy and PEMF pods. And, of course, there are complimentary espresso shots and validated parking—because Yorkville.

This new gym costs $2,000 a month

Membership tiers—Garde, Privé, Noir—are straight out of the Starbucks marketing manual, where foreign words are shorthand for luxury. You can secure a basic Garde membership for $740 a month, level up to Privé for $1,000 or go big with Noir, the $2,000-a-month top tier. That gets you unlimited classes, a weekly personal trainer, a monthly “accountability session” (Catholic confession, but make it fitness), endless “handcrafted” smoothies and access to the Axis Suite, which promises spinal alignment, near-infrared heat, acupressure and vibration—though whether that involves a gadget, a masseuse or a sci-fi contraption only the moneyed initiates get to find out.

