Oops: Turns out the Blue Jays are restricting ticket sales too

In the event that New York emerges victorious from the current wild card round against the Boston Red Sox, the Blue Jays will be headed to Yankee Stadium next week—but the fans, not so much. Yesterday, Canadians logging on to Ticketmaster to purchase tickets for potential games 4 and 5 in the Bronx were met with a message informing them that sales were restricted to residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania and that residency will be based on credit card billing address.

And yes, this seems like some sort of retaliatory reverse–Elbows Up initiative—a revenge tactic hitting Toronto sports fans in their blue-bleeding hearts. The response on social media was swift and salty. MLB commentator Mike Francesca tweeted: “Yankees barring Red Sox fans from buying tickets. That is what second-rate franchises do. The once-proud Bombers have become a sad joke.”

Except, as it turns out, the Blue Jays are doing the exact same thing, restricting tickets to Canadian credit card addresses to keep them in the hands of local fans. This is not a new thing, a representative for Ticketmaster told CityNews of the decision, which is made by individual teams and not the ticket distributor. The team has been employing the same Canada-first policy all through the regular season

The Red Sox, who play the Yankees today, have not restricted ticket sales to locals and have no intention of doing so. Note that third-party platforms like StubHub can sell to whomever they want—so Canadian fans do have options, just extremely expensive ones.