Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?

As terrifyingly powerful as an Etsy witch, actor and “diehard Yankee fan” (per his Instagram bio) Nick Turturro seems to have manifested a New York Yankees win last night.

The Blue Jays went into the game with a 2-0 series lead, coming very close to eliminating the Yankees and clinching the American League Division Series. But thanks to some combination of athleticism, sheer will and Turturro casting baseball spells in a bathtub, draped in gold chains, drinking a large fountain cola, surrounded by candles, the series will continue, with another game in New York tonight.

“Tomorrow’s do or die,” said Turturro in a clip from the tub, posted to Instagram. “We must beat Toronto. We must beat Toronto Blue Jays…whatever we have to do. Whoever we have to fucking grease…just get it done.”

The Yankees beat the Jays 9–6.

He returned to the bathtub after the game, with a celebratory Big Mac, promising to travel to Toronto to “finish the deal with these cocky Blue Jays” for what he envisions as a spiritually destined Game Five.

We need a passionate Apulian sorcerer on our side asap.

