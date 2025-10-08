/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?

Things were going so well for us

By Carly Lewis
 | October 8, 2025
Copy link
Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?
Nick Turturro, via Instagram

As terrifyingly powerful as an Etsy witch, actor and “diehard Yankee fan” (per his Instagram bio) Nick Turturro seems to have manifested a New York Yankees win last night.

The Blue Jays went into the game with a 2-0 series lead, coming very close to eliminating the Yankees and clinching the American League Division Series. But thanks to some combination of athleticism, sheer will and Turturro casting baseball spells in a bathtub, draped in gold chains, drinking a large fountain cola, surrounded by candles, the series will continue, with another game in New York tonight.

Related: Carney and Trump come to an agreement...about the Toronto Blue Jays

“Tomorrow’s do or die,” said Turturro in a clip from the tub, posted to Instagram. “We must beat Toronto. We must beat Toronto Blue Jays…whatever we have to do. Whoever we have to fucking grease…just get it done.”

The Yankees beat the Jays 9–6.

Advertisement

He returned to the bathtub after the game, with a celebratory Big Mac, promising to travel to Toronto to “finish the deal with these cocky Blue Jays” for what he envisions as a spiritually destined Game Five.

We need a passionate Apulian sorcerer on our side asap.

Related: Oops: Turns out the Blue Jays are restricting ticket sales too

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.