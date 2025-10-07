/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Carney and Trump come to an agreement...about the Toronto Blue Jays

“They’re looking pretty good”

By Carly Lewis
 | October 7, 2025
Copy link
Carney and Trump come to an agreement...about the Toronto Blue Jays
Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Oval Office meeting with US President Donald Trump seemed to go well today.

As the two heads of state chuckled during a media scrum, the conversation naturally wound to tonight’s high-stakes Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees. (The Jays are leading the American League Division Series 2–0, and if they win tonight, the Yankees will be eliminated.)

“We’re coming down for the World Series,” said a confident Carney, to which Trump replied, “Your team is looking…they’re looking pretty good.” Related: “We cancelled our $15,000 Disney World trip over Trump”—Why this GTA couple sacrificed their dream vacation

Earlier in the chat, Trump mentioned that he’s “not the biggest hockey fan.” Let’s try to get that trade deal done before baseball season ends.

Related: The US tariffs are coming for your espresso martini

Advertisement

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight
City News

The Leafs’ home opener is tonight

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington's waterfront
Real Estate News

A hotel-rental hybrid tower hopes to take over Burlington’s waterfront

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?
City News

Did this New York actor save the Yankees with his mind?

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year
City News

The Scarborough IKEA will close next year

What to eat, drink and do at the city's new arcade bars
Food & Drink

What to eat, drink and do at the city’s new arcade bars

At Elm-Ledbury, mindfulness and wellness meet downtown living
Real Estate News

At Elm-Ledbury, mindfulness and wellness meet downtown living

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.