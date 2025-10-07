Carney and Trump come to an agreement...about the Toronto Blue Jays

Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Oval Office meeting with US President Donald Trump seemed to go well today.

As the two heads of state chuckled during a media scrum, the conversation naturally wound to tonight’s high-stakes Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees. (The Jays are leading the American League Division Series 2–0, and if they win tonight, the Yankees will be eliminated.)

"We're coming down for the World Series," said a confident Carney, to which Trump replied, "Your team is looking…they're looking pretty good."

Earlier in the chat, Trump mentioned that he’s “not the biggest hockey fan.” Let’s try to get that trade deal done before baseball season ends.

