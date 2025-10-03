Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman partied a little too hard after the team’s monumental win

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

For the first time in 10 years, the Blue Jays won the American League East title last week. For the sports-averse, this is a big deal, as it means the Jays have home field advantage through the ALCS (if they make it that far), and didn’t have to slug it out in the Wild Card series, which wrapped up last night.

Torontonians are happy. But no one is happier than Jays catcher Tyler Heineman, who sprayed so much celebratory champagne into the crowd that he got a talking to from management.

Related: Oops—Turns out the Blue Jays are restricting ticket sales too

In an interview with the Foul Territory podcast, Heineman says a higher-up scolded him for his flagrant violation of what the Liquor Licence Act might call “failing to check ID.”

“I got told afterward, ‘Hey, you should probably not do that because you don’t know their ages,’” says Heineman, referring to fans in the crowd who could have been minors. “I was only pouring champagne into the mouths of people with beards or women that I knew were over 30 years old. But I understood, and I apologized.”

Advertisement

Give the man an honorary Smart Serve!

Related: What Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman loves about midtown