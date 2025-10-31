/
1x
City News

Davis Schneider is touching grass

We could learn from him

By Carly Lewis
 | October 31, 2025
Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

After a red-eye flight home from Los Angeles, where the Blue Jays tied up the World Series with a 6–1 win, left fielder Davis Schneider did something we should all consider, especially as we scroll baseball content with heightened obsession this week: he touched grass.

And not just any grass. Schneider spent yesterday afternoon strolling the field at the Rogers Centre, notably barefoot, before tonight’s historic game six, which could end with the first Blue Jays World Series title since 1993. He wore a tie-dyed tank top and a slouchy toque and went without shoes. Looks like a lucky outfit to us.

“Walking around the outfield, get a feel of the grass, or turf I should say,” he told the Associated Press. “I try to do that every single day, just walk around and get my body going.”

The AP also reported that Schneider has been staying in one of the Marriott City Centre’s stadium-view rooms. So he’s really analyzing that grass from all angles.

We support Schneider’s ethos, especially if it helps him get another home run in tonight’s game.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

