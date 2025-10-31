Davis Schneider is touching grass

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

After a red-eye flight home from Los Angeles, where the Blue Jays tied up the World Series with a 6–1 win, left fielder Davis Schneider did something we should all consider, especially as we scroll baseball content with heightened obsession this week: he touched grass.

And not just any grass. Schneider spent yesterday afternoon strolling the field at the Rogers Centre, notably barefoot, before tonight’s historic game six, which could end with the first Blue Jays World Series title since 1993. He wore a tie-dyed tank top and a slouchy toque and went without shoes. Looks like a lucky outfit to us.

Related: Inside the massive hat collection of a Blue Jays superfan

“Walking around the outfield, get a feel of the grass, or turf I should say,” he told the Associated Press. “I try to do that every single day, just walk around and get my body going.”

The AP also reported that Schneider has been staying in one of the Marriott City Centre’s stadium-view rooms. So he’s really analyzing that grass from all angles.

Advertisement

We support Schneider’s ethos, especially if it helps him get another home run in tonight’s game.

Related: Is cherished Torontonian Will Arnett even a Blue Jays fan?