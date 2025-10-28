Is cherished Torontonian Will Arnett even a Blue Jays fan?

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Last night’s 18-inning World Series game was a wild one that ended at nearly 3 a.m. and began with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes on the field in Los Angeles, getting the crowd excited for the first pitch.

Related: Shohei Ohtani’s feelings aren’t hurt by chirping Jays fans

As protective Torontonians, we were worried at first. Why wasn’t the third SmartLess musketeer hanging out with his funny friends? Maybe they exiled Will Arnett for being a Blue Jays fan, or maybe Arnett is contractually obliged to distance himself from those cheering for an American team, given his role as Toronto FIFA ambassador.

On that note, we haven’t forgotten that last year, Arnett was spotted at Dodger Stadium, rooting for LA. Was he at home dressed head-to-toe in Dodgers gear last night, avoiding tabloid fodder about his shaky allegiances? Maybe loyalty means nothing to him.

We were relieved, however, to hear his voice in Sportsnet’s pre-game clip. “What a magical ride it’s been,” he says in the commercial, hyping up the Jays, albeit indirectly, without coming out and actually saying he’s a Jays fan. (We do know he likes the Leafs.)

Advertisement

It could be that seats are simply inaccessible, with exceedingly high demand and the prices to match. (It’s one ticket, Will, what could it cost, ten dollars?)

We’ll be on Will Arnett Watch tonight during game four of the World Series.

Related: Doug Ford is angry about Blue Jays tickets too