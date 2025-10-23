Doug Ford is angry about Blue Jays tickets too

Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In yet another case of being mad at a thing after partially causing that thing, Premier Doug Ford says he’s considering legislation that would put a cap on ticket resale prices after many disappointed Blue Jays fans lost out on World Series tickets this week. As is often the case, tickets sold out quickly, then hit the resale market for thousands of dollars.

“They’re gouging the people,” Ford told reporters yesterday. “When you have one player in the market that controls the tickets, that’s not right for the people,” he added, referring to Ticketmaster. The platform regularly prompts outrage when fans are priced out of tickets to concerts and sporting events.

Related: Ticketmaster is getting sued for out-of-control concert prices

While it would be nice if fans could go to the World Series without draining their bank accounts, we must note that Ford himself contributed to this problem. In 2019, he squashed an anti-scalping law that would have capped resale prices at 50 per cent over face value. At the time, he called it “unenforceable.”

We can’t help but wonder what caused this change of heart. Was Ford with us in the Ticketmaster trenches this week? That’s enough to radicalize anyone.

Advertisement

Related: This Jays fan was wearing a George Springer jersey when he caught Springer’s game-clinching home run ball