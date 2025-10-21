This Jays fan caught George Springer’s home run ball while wearing a Springer jersey

Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

By now we’ve all watched the clip—some of us a dozen times—of George Springer’s go-ahead three-run home run last night, which led to the Blue Jays winning game seven of the ALCS and advancing to the World Series.

Thrilling on its own, this marks the Jays’ first time in the World Series in 32 years, which is why we can’t focus today and are replaying this divine moment over and over on our phones. In it, Jays fan Michael Angeletti can be seen catching Springer’s home run ball in a state of sports-induced euphoria.

They say success is preparation plus opportunity, and indeed, Angeletti went to that game with a vision, even wearing a Springer jersey. “I told everyone, in every group chat, I was gonna catch the big ball,” Angeletti told the Toronto Star. He’d purchased a seat in the front row of left field, knowing it’d be a good place to snatch a history-making memento, and brought a glove just in case.

“Magic ball, magic jersey,” he said.

Maybe the Jays should give this talismanic super fan his seat back for the whole World Series.

