A Toronto legend is retiring—and this could be his last day

Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

If you’re a regular at Blue Jays games, you know and love Rockin’ Rick, the friendly drummer who’s been set up outside the ballpark since he began busking in 1989.

A beloved figure in Jays fandom, Rockin’ Rick (whose full name is Rick Donaldson) recently announced that he’ll be packing it in at the end of this season. After 36 years, Donaldson told the CBC that he wants to take his own grandkids to Jays games.

He’ll continue drumming professionally, currently with Juno-winning blues musician Jack de Keyzer.

The Jays managed to level out the American League Championship Series over the weekend, forcing a high-stakes game seven tonight at the Rogers Centre. If they win, they’ll advance to the World Series. If they lose, well, that’ll be too bad, and it’ll mark Rockin’ Rick’s official retirement.

Whatever happens tonight, we hope to see Rockin’ Rick on the jumbotron next year.

