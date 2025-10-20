/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

A Toronto legend is retiring—and this could be his last day

Rockin’ Rick has been drumming outside Jays games since 1989

By Carly Lewis
 | October 20, 2025
Copy link
A Toronto legend is retiring—and this could be his last day
Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

If you’re a regular at Blue Jays games, you know and love Rockin’ Rick, the friendly drummer who’s been set up outside the ballpark since he began busking in 1989.

A beloved figure in Jays fandom, Rockin’ Rick (whose full name is Rick Donaldson) recently announced that he’ll be packing it in at the end of this season. After 36 years, Donaldson told the CBC that he wants to take his own grandkids to Jays games.

Related: For $4,000, you can watch the Jays from above the field

He’ll continue drumming professionally, currently with Juno-winning blues musician Jack de Keyzer.

The Jays managed to level out the American League Championship Series over the weekend, forcing a high-stakes game seven tonight at the Rogers Centre. If they win, they’ll advance to the World Series. If they lose, well, that’ll be too bad, and it’ll mark Rockin’ Rick’s official retirement.

Advertisement

Whatever happens tonight, we hope to see Rockin’ Rick on the jumbotron next year.

Related: The best outfits worn by Blue Jays fans at game six, ranked

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

A Toronto legend is retiring—and this could be his last day
City News

A Toronto legend is retiring—and this could be his last day

This Toronto hotel's new restaurant is fusing Indian and British flavours
Food & Drink

This Toronto hotel’s new restaurant is fusing Indian and British flavours

The best outfits worn by Blue Jays fans at game six, ranked
City News

The best outfits worn by Blue Jays fans at game six, ranked

Halloween hasn't been the same since Canadians lost this nostalgic trick-or-treating staple
City News

Halloween hasn’t been the same since Canadians lost this nostalgic trick-or-treating staple

This Toronto Blue Jay's favourite pizza topping will floor you
Food & Drink

This Toronto Blue Jay’s favourite pizza topping will floor you

Real Weddings: Inside a Virgin Radio host's joyful ceremony with chosen family
Style

Real Weddings: Inside a Virgin Radio host’s joyful ceremony with chosen family

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.