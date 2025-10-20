The best outfits worn by Blue Jays fans at game six, ranked

Blue Jays mania is in full swing, and the energy is contagious. At game six, the carnival atmosphere downtown included a live percussion band, a guy on stilts tossing baseballs and some wild outfits that show Jays fans really know how to crank out a ’fit. We spotted fans wearing merch signed by their favourite players, plenty sporting vintage memorabilia and some who even designed their own clothes. Here, a ranking of the best-dressed fans outside the Rogers Centre.

5.

Name: Chantelle Redman Age: 41 Occupation: Customer service manager for a hygiene company

“I’m a diehard fan, so I have my Blue Jays purse—and my Blue Jays hat because it’s raining today. I like to do blue makeup to match. I’ve got my Jays jacket, the jersey is Bautista, and I even have a Jays tank top underneath as well.”

4.

Name: Bryan Augé Age: 50 Occupation: Lawyer for a commodity trading company

“We’re going with the fish scale suit tonight. Very breathable, as you can tell. I’m probably going to be a pool of sweat by the end of this game. I also pimped it out with a couple of Blue Jays stickers on the side. We’re ready to go, ready for the Jays to win. Let’s go game seven!”

3.

Name: Simone Duff Age: 31 Occupation: 911 operator

“It’s actually my grandfather’s sweater from the ’92 World Series. A guy he worked with crocheted it for him, and when he died it was the only thing of his that I wanted. I thought it might bring some good luck tonight!”

2.

Name: Lorrie Geffen Age: 74 Occupation: Lawyer

“I’m wearing a Blue Jays 1993 sweatshirt I bought when they won the World Series. They won the World Series in 1992, of course, and then again in 1993, so the sweatshirt says ‘back to back.’ I also have one from ’92, which I wore last time for the second game, but they lost that game just last week, so I decided to wear a new one this time, hoping for better luck.”

1.

Name: Shelly Litman Age: 73 Occupation: Retired

“I am wearing designer Shelly Litman. I found this jacket at a thrift store and then had someone sew on all the patches because I absolutely adore the Blue Jays. I bought the hat at one of the Blue Jays games, and the skirt I found at Party City. The bag I bought in the United States, and the necklace I made myself.”

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.