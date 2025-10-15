A Halifax pilot drew the Blue Jays logo in the sky

The Toronto Blue Jays really need a good luck charm ahead of tonight’s game against the Seattle Mariners. After triumphing over the New York Yankees last week, they’re now down 2-0 in the American League Championship Series.
Perhaps sensing us on tenterhooks over here, a Halifax pilot—and longtime Jays fan—named Dimitri Neonakis took his pre-game ritual to the next level by drawing the Blue Jays’ logo in a flight path in the sky over Nova Scotia on Tuesday.
Related: A rapper and a rockstar teamed up for a new Blue Jays song
Speaking to the Toronto Star today, Neonakis said the flight took around two and a half hours. He sketched his path using a navigation app, then followed the meticulous calculations in the air. “I didn’t expect it to be that good,” he told the Star. You can see the drawing for yourself via the flight tracking website FlightAware. For a real treat, watch Neonakis’ flight path in Replay Mode.
Neonakis has become known for his sky art. After the murder of George Floyd, he sketched out a raised fist and drew it in the air. Following the mass shooting in Portapique, he drew a heart in the sky over the Nova Scotia community.
If the Jays win tonight, we’ll know who to thank.
THIS CITY
Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox
Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.