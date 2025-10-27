Shohei Ohtani’s feelings aren’t hurt by chirping Jays fans

Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Nearly two years after Toronto got really excited by the possibility of Shohei Ohtani signing with the Blue Jays, and then really disappointed when he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers instead, the baseball superstar was greeted by still-jilted fans at the Rogers Centre last weekend.

As Ohtani stepped up to the plate during game one of the World Series, Jays fans chanted, “We don’t need you,” referencing the fact that the Jays made it to the World Series without him.

It seems like it’d be upsetting to hear 39,000 people screaming about your expendability, but Ohtani—widely considered the best player in the world—shook it off.

“I thought it was great,” he said when asked by reporters how he felt about some light Toronto bullying. “My wife loves that chant.” Wait a minute, is Mamiko Tanaka a secret Jays fan? Or does she simply enjoy her husband being teased by an entire stadium?

“I just try to make sure I don’t hear the same kind of chants at home,” he said.

The World Series continues tonight in Los Angeles, with the series tied 1–1.

