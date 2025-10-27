/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Shohei Ohtani’s feelings aren’t hurt by chirping Jays fans

But his wife loves it when you yell at her husband

By Carly Lewis
 | October 27, 2025
Copy link
Shohei Ohtani’s feelings aren’t hurt by chirping Jays fans
Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Nearly two years after Toronto got really excited by the possibility of Shohei Ohtani signing with the Blue Jays, and then really disappointed when he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers instead, the baseball superstar was greeted by still-jilted fans at the Rogers Centre last weekend.

Related: Is it bad etiquette to watch the Jays game during a wedding?

As Ohtani stepped up to the plate during game one of the World Series, Jays fans chanted, “We don’t need you,” referencing the fact that the Jays made it to the World Series without him.

It seems like it’d be upsetting to hear 39,000 people screaming about your expendability, but Ohtani—widely considered the best player in the world—shook it off.

“I thought it was great,” he said when asked by reporters how he felt about some light Toronto bullying. “My wife loves that chant.” Wait a minute, is Mamiko Tanaka a secret Jays fan? Or does she simply enjoy her husband being teased by an entire stadium?

Advertisement

“I just try to make sure I don’t hear the same kind of chants at home,” he said.

The World Series continues tonight in Los Angeles, with the series tied 1–1.

Related: Please let Mark Carney continue to be right about the Blue Jays

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The November issue of Toronto Life dives into the weird world of AI therapy. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.