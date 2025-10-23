/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Is it bad etiquette to watch the Jays game during a wedding?

One bride-to-be is mulling it over

By Carly Lewis
 | October 23, 2025
Copy link
Is it bad etiquette to watch the Jays game during a wedding?
Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Blue Jays being in the World Series runs our lives now, from praying our way through Ticketmaster queues and subsequently navigating the greed-driven resale market to Toronto’s other teams changing their schedules so everyone can watch the Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Related: This Jays fan was wearing a George Springer jersey when he caught Springer’s game-clinching home run ball

This new-and-exciting postseason lifestyle extends outside Ontario. With days to go before she ties the knot, one bride-to-be in Calgary is contending with a likely common dilemma as the first weekend of the World Series approaches: should she let her guests watch the Jays game at her wedding?

“Half of our wedding guests are flying in today from Toronto,” Josie Balka, a radio host, told Global News. “Everyone from Toronto wants the game on.”

Balka was born in Toronto—in 1993, in fact, the last year the Jays were in the World Series—so she understands her guests’ desire to watch game two, even if it’s during her reception. But her wedding is a momentous occasion, too.

Advertisement

“I had a horrific thought of us pausing the game for my mom to give her speech and everyone booing her because they want to keep watching,” she said, adding that there’s a sports bar next to her venue that may tempt some of her loved ones.

Hopefully Balka’s guests maintain proper postseason etiquette and keep their phones politely concealed under the table, subtly checking the score every now and then, screaming in silence. (No, she’s not enforcing a no-phone policy.)

Related: Is Eugene Levy our greatest good luck charm?

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The November issue of Toronto Life dives into the weird world of AI therapy. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.