
City News

We’re loving the love between Toronto’s sports teams

It’s the crossover event of the season, plus this resolves the game-overlap issue

By Carly Lewis
 | October 23, 2025
We're loving the love between Toronto's sports teams
Image via X, Maple Leafs

The ongoing Toronto Blue Jays–Raptors–Maple Leafs link-up has been adorable to behold.

Earlier this week, after Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wore an Auston Matthews jersey to game seven of the American League Championship Series—which the Jays won, did you hear?—Leafs forward Matthews reciprocated by wearing a Guerrero Jr. jersey to his own game, at the Scotiabank Arena. Now, lots of athletes are wearing Jays jerseys to their games, and we are loving this fashion bond.

The symbiosis of Toronto’s teams goes beyond style solidarity. Yesterday, MLSE announced that the start times of upcoming Leafs and Raptors home games would be moved to allow fans to watch the World Series, too, without missing anything.

Here are the new start times (all ET), according to MLSE’s announcement:

Friday, October 24: Raptors vs. Bucks at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 25: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 28: Maple Leafs vs. Flames at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 29: Raptors vs. Rockets at 6:30 p.m.

“Toronto sports fans are undeniably some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to have the city’s teams come together and give these fans an opportunity to experience a significant moment in our city’s and nation’s history,” said MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley in a press release.

He added that the modifications were complicated to achieve, as they involved collaboration among several sports leagues, team personnel and broadcasters.

Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

