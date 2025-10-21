/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Jays fans are donating to the Seattle Children’s Hospital

“For use in situations that are beyond the game of baseball,” read one of their receipts

By Carly Lewis
 | October 21, 2025
Copy link
Jays fans are donating to the Seattle Children's Hospital
Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Well, this is nice.

Lest the world think Torontonians are a vindictive people after the 96-miles-per-hour fastball the Seattle Mariners’ Bryan Woo pitched at George Springer’s knee on Friday, Blue Jays fans on Reddit have been making donations to the Seattle Children’s Hospital—a friendly gesture after the Jays knocked the Mariners out of World Series contention last night.

Yes, there’s been bragging and honking and climbing streetlights, but there’s also a sense of good sportsmanship among Jays fans. In the comment line of a receipt posted to Reddit, one fan wrote, “For use in situations that are beyond the game of baseball.”

Related: This Jays fan caught George Springer’s home run ball while wearing a Springer jersey

(We won’t tarnish the moment by focusing on how fans in Seattle appeared to cheer when Springer dropped to the ground and booed when he got back up. We’ll just say Toronto fans are different.)

Advertisement

“Thank you Seattle for an incredible ALCS. You are a worthy opponent and your time will come,” wrote another fan in their own donation’s comment. The Mariners have not made it to the World Series since the team was founded in 1977.

“Great series,” wrote another. “You will be back and go farther soon.”

Related: “I have 40 Blue Jays group chats”—How Torontonians feel about heading to the World Series

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.