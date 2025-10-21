Jays fans are donating to the Seattle Children’s Hospital

Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Well, this is nice.

Lest the world think Torontonians are a vindictive people after the 96-miles-per-hour fastball the Seattle Mariners’ Bryan Woo pitched at George Springer’s knee on Friday, Blue Jays fans on Reddit have been making donations to the Seattle Children’s Hospital—a friendly gesture after the Jays knocked the Mariners out of World Series contention last night.

Yes, there’s been bragging and honking and climbing streetlights, but there’s also a sense of good sportsmanship among Jays fans. In the comment line of a receipt posted to Reddit, one fan wrote, “For use in situations that are beyond the game of baseball.”

Related: This Jays fan caught George Springer’s home run ball while wearing a Springer jersey

(We won’t tarnish the moment by focusing on how fans in Seattle appeared to cheer when Springer dropped to the ground and booed when he got back up. We’ll just say Toronto fans are different.)

Advertisement

“Thank you Seattle for an incredible ALCS. You are a worthy opponent and your time will come,” wrote another fan in their own donation’s comment. The Mariners have not made it to the World Series since the team was founded in 1977.

“Great series,” wrote another. “You will be back and go farther soon.”

Related: “I have 40 Blue Jays group chats”—How Torontonians feel about heading to the World Series