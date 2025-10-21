Is Eugene Levy our greatest good luck charm?

Eugene Levy at a Blue Jays game in May Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

It’s always a delight to see Eugene Levy out and about.

Even if we don’t catch him in-person, having dinner at Avant Goût or picking up pastries at Bar Centrale, it’s a source of comfort, and perhaps good fortune, to spot him on our screens.

Levy, a longtime Blue Jays fan, appeared to be a little stressed during the Jays’ historic and high-stakes American League Championship Series. But as has been the case at previous major sporting events, his presence brought good luck: the Jays eventually won and advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1993. (To put things in perspective, in 1993, Maniac Mansion was still on the air.)

Back in 2019, Levy was spotted in a “We the North” T-shirt during the NBA Finals, and what do you know, the Raptors won then, too.

The Jays did lose their 2004 home opener, at which Levy threw the first pitch, 7-0. We do not hold our national treasure accountable for this. Just in case, let’s have him enjoy the rest of the series from really good seats off the field.

