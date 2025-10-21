/
1x
City News

Please let Mark Carney continue to be right about the Blue Jays

Earlier this month, the prime minister confidently predicted the Jays would make the World Series

By Carly Lewis
 | October 21, 2025
Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Amid scenes of jubilation around the city following last night’s historic Blue Jays win, you may be wondering to yourself, What does our Prime Minister think?

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa today, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he’s “super pumped” about the Jays heading to the World Series for the first time in 32 years. In particular, he shouted out right fielder George Springer, who hit a series-clinching home run.

“It’s fantastic. I mean, Springer coming through on one knee—it was an absolutely amazing game,” Carney said, referring to the injury Springer sustained last Friday, courtesy of a 96-mile-per-hour fastball that hit him in the knee. Some feared he wouldn’t be able to play the rest of the ALCS, and then he returned to the field and won it.

Carney predicted the comeback. Meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office earlier this month, he told the US president, “We’re coming down for the World Series.”

After the first two games of the series at the Rogers Centre, the Jays will make their way to Los Angeles to play against the Dodgers next week.

In Ottawa, Carney mentioned that last night’s victory—and Springer in particular—reminded him of Joe Carter’s 1993 World Series–winning home run. Here’s hoping that’s a prescient thought, too.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

