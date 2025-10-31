A Toronto comedian has been prosperously pulling tarot cards before World Series games

Tamara Shevon, via Instagram

It’s a historic day in Toronto. For the first time in 32 years, the Blue Jays are in the World Series, and with game six tonight, they could win the title. (If they lose, they could win it tomorrow!) We need all the magic we can muster, and that includes witchcraft.

Fortunately, Toronto comedian Tamara Shevon has been reading tarot cards ahead of Jays games, and her outlook is good. As hilarious as Shevon’s comedy is, these readings are serious and specific—Shevon is a loyal Jays fan and a seasoned tarot practitioner, so she’s not messing around.

Related: Davis Schneider is touching grass

Before game one of the series, she prepared her grounding crystals—obsidian, emerald and aragonite, for the witches at home assembling their TV altars—and predicted based on the cards that the game would be stressful, but with a path to victory.

“Maintaining roots is how you pull yourself from darkness,” she said, referencing a guidebook to interpret the cards. “It’s easy to get grounded or do your spiritual practice when things are going well, but it’s an entirely different ball game when you feel defeated and broken.” That can’t be a coincidence. We trust her wholeheartedly.

Advertisement

In today’s game six reading, Shevon’s tarot pull pointed to generosity, wealth, gifts, investment and a bonus—a World Series-winning bonus, perhaps? (We choose to believe the cards aren’t picking up on the prosperity of Jays ticket resellers.)

“We are going for it, which is what we should be doing, we just want to make sure we’re not cocky about it,” she says.

As long as the team can follow this sound spiritual guidance until the game ends, we should be okay. We’ll be clutching our obsidian in any case.

Related: Buy these covetable vintage Blue Jays pieces before before they sell out