Buy these covetable vintage Blue Jays pieces before before they sell out

We simply won’t get tired of saying it: the Toronto Blue Jays are going to the World Series. Whether you’re a lifelong season ticket holder or hopping on the baseball bandwagon, now’s the time to stock up on your Jays merch. Below, we’ve rounded up the coolest vintage items on the market to kit you out for your jumbotron (or Instagram) close-up. Cheese Hat Man, take notes.

Affordable options (under $55)

Why not tie your hair up with a charming Jays scrunchie from 1997? ($7, eBay)

This 1992 World Series T-shirt is suspiciously cheap considering how popular the Jays are at the moment. Snap it up before somebody else does. ($8, eBay)

We can’t get enough of the incredible Jazz-esque neon graffiti emblazoned on this ’90s turquoise T-shirt. ($40, eBay)

This made-in-Canada tee from 1992 is the perfect vintage poly-cotton blend. ($45, eBay)

Stand out in the stadium in this rare red sweatshirt celebrating the Jays’ 1993 World Series win. ($50, eBay)

Because Japanese sports merch is always way cooler. ($51, Etsy)

Getting pricey ($55–$200)

Bugs Bunny meets the Blue Jays? Truly a match made in heaven. ($56, eBay)

This T-shirt celebrating the team’s 1992 World Series win is almost too earnest for words. It reads, “The fans of Toronto are especially proud of their 1992 Blue Jays for having captured the American League Championship and going on to win the World Series trophy for the first time in their history.” ($70, eBay)

If actual vintage isn’t your thing, have no fear. You can still get the look thanks to local brand Peace Collective, which currently has a massive selection of vintage-inspired Jays gear on its website, including this embroidered work jacket. ($189, Peace Collective)

Money to burn ($200+)

Without a tag, it’s tough to decipher the provenance of this magnificent sweater, but with its patchwork of the MLB logo, the Jays logo and a sprinkling of other teams on the back, we’d wager it’s a very charming bootleg. It also hails from Malaysia, so keep shipping costs in mind. ($255, Etsy)

At $316, this white satin bomber jacket is pricey but also a total classic. ($316, Etsy)

This extremely loud 1993 World Series champions T-shirt is so beautiful it almost hurts to gaze upon its majesty. ($582, Etsy)