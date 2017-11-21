City

The Influentials 2017: Atwood everything

The Toronto stars orbiting Planet Peggy

Photographs by Getty Images
BRUCE MILLER

Showrunner, The Handmaid’s Tale
Miller turned Gilead into a vibrant, believable TV world. He snagged an Emmy for his writing and was the driving behind-the-scenes force that put all the pieces in place—directors, casting, script—to win outstanding drama series.

 

SARAH POLLEY

Writer, producer, Alias Grace
The force behind Take This Waltz and Stories We Tell first tried to buy the rights to Alias Grace when she was an Atwood-obsessed 18-year-old. At 38, she finally realized her dream, adapting the 19th-century murder mystery into prestige TV.

 

MARY HARRON

Director, Alias Grace
Harron has lent her directorial genius to episodes of Oz, Six Feet Under and The L Word, but Alias Grace was her grand small-screen achievement. The show is filled with convincing period details and eerie atmospherics.

 

SARAH GADON

Star, Alias Grace
Fresh off a role in 11.22.63, Gadon wowed Polley to win the part of Grace Marks and turned in a gush-worthy portrayal. She also has a part alongside Kit Harington and Jessica Chastain in The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

 

DAVID CRONENBERG

Actor, Alias Grace
Cronenberg, who has a habit of making cameos in his films and shows, appears in Alias Grace—his first time onscreen in four years—as an affable reverend interested in exonerating Grace Marks. He nails the role.

Topics: Bruce Miller David Cronenberg Margaret Atwood Mary Harron Most Influential 2017 Sarah Gadon Sarah Polley

 

