The Influentials 2017: Atwood everything
The Toronto stars orbiting Planet Peggy
BRUCE MILLER
Showrunner, The Handmaid’s Tale
Miller turned Gilead into a vibrant, believable TV world. He snagged an Emmy for his writing and was the driving behind-the-scenes force that put all the pieces in place—directors, casting, script—to win outstanding drama series.
SARAH POLLEY
Writer, producer, Alias Grace
The force behind Take This Waltz and Stories We Tell first tried to buy the rights to Alias Grace when she was an Atwood-obsessed 18-year-old. At 38, she finally realized her dream, adapting the 19th-century murder mystery into prestige TV.
MARY HARRON
Director, Alias Grace
Harron has lent her directorial genius to episodes of Oz, Six Feet Under and The L Word, but Alias Grace was her grand small-screen achievement. The show is filled with convincing period details and eerie atmospherics.
SARAH GADON
Star, Alias Grace
Fresh off a role in 11.22.63, Gadon wowed Polley to win the part of Grace Marks and turned in a gush-worthy portrayal. She also has a part alongside Kit Harington and Jessica Chastain in The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.
DAVID CRONENBERG
Actor, Alias Grace
Cronenberg, who has a habit of making cameos in his films and shows, appears in Alias Grace—his first time onscreen in four years—as an affable reverend interested in exonerating Grace Marks. He nails the role.