The Influentials 2017: The new Yorkville

The Influentials 2017: The new Yorkville

Five bigwigs behind the Bay-Bloor revival

DORI SEGAL

Chairman, First Capital

The head of Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate development company, manages 71 million square feet worldwide. Segal bought low on Hazelton Lanes in 2011 and dropped $100 million to transform the labyrinthine shopping complex into the spacious and shiny new Yorkville Village.

SAM MIZRAHI

President, Mizrahi Developments

Mizrahi’s The One at Yonge and Bloor broke ground in August. Estimated to cost more than $1 billion and financed by mystery lenders from China, it will become Toronto’s most prestigious address and the country’s tallest residential structure.

PETER FREED

President, Freed Developments

Freed, whose projects include Sixty Colborne and the Art Shoppe Condos, bought Fashion Week from IMG Canada Ltd., anchored it in Yorkville, and brought in big fashion names like Jean Paul Gaultier, Derek Blasberg and Petra Collins to speak.

SHAHID KHAN

Owner, Four Seasons Toronto

The self-made car-bumper billionaire and owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars snapped up the Four Seasons for $225 million and plans to cement the building’s claim to the title of Toronto’s most in-demand hotel.

GALEN WESTON JR.

CEO, Loblaw

Weston is responsible for luring Eataly to Canada. When complete, the food emporium, which is currently under construction at the Manulife Centre, will change the way midtown eats. Through his foundation, Weston also sponsored the ROM reno that will make the museum’s old entrance new again.