The Influentials 2017: Future stars

Five Torontonians on the verge of greatness

JESSIE REYEZ

Musician

Her song “Figures” was the earworm of the summer, and it landed Reyez on Jimmy Fallon, the Billboard Hot 100 and electronic DJ Calvin Harris’s track “Hard to Love.” Coming soon: a European tour, promoting her EP, Kiddo.

DENIS SHAPOVALOV

Tennis player

Just one year into the professional circuit and Shapovalov is already the youngest player in the ATP’s Top 50 ranking. He counts Rafael Nadal, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Juan Martín del Potro among his vanquished opponents.

AUDREY GARDINER

Netflix content director

As a director of content acquisition, the Toronto native is behind some of your favourite Netflix binges. She grabbed Barry after its TIFF premiere; now she’s working with Lionsgate and eOne to bring more goodness to your home theatre.

HILLARY HARTLEY

Ontario’s digital officer

The province’s first chief digital officer, a former Barack Obama acolyte, is hell-bent on making Ontarians’ interactions with bureaucracy a little less hellish. When you next update your driver’s licence online, thank her.

MENA MASSOUD

Actor

This past summer, the Ryerson grad beat 2,000 auditionees for the title role in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming Aladdin remake, opposite Will Smith as the Genie. Expect the film, due in May 2019, to propel the actor to Gosling–level stardom.