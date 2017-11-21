The Influentials 2017: Best buds

The Influentials 2017: Best buds

Four people shaping the new pot landscape

MARK ZEKULIN

Canopy Growth

Canopy keeps on growing. The pot conglomerate now owns more than half a million square feet of indoor and greenhouse pot production space, is valued at more than $1 billion, and counts Snoop Dogg as a partner. Zekulin’s background in both law and politics gives him an edge in a crowded industry.

BILL BLAIR

Federal government

The city’s former police chief is now Canada’s weed overlord, tasked with handling the legalization file. As the government’s summer 2018 deadline approaches, his recommendations will determine the future of legal producers, street-level dealers, dispensary owners, police and the government.

ALAN GERTNER

Tokyo Smoke

In 2015, Gertner left his high-paying job at Google to invest in marijuana—or what he calls “the next Internet.” Now he runs a high-end shop, selling goods, including clothes, books and coffee, transforming Tokyo Smoke into the city’s destination for pot-centred living.

ANTUANETTE GOMEZ

Women Grow

In the male-dominated pot industry, Gomez is helping forge a path for female entrepreneurs with Women Grow, an international organization with members in 35 cities. And her own company, Pleasure Peaks, explores the intersection of sexual liberation and getting high.