The Influentials 2017: True blue

Patrick Brown’s Conservative circle of trust

THE STRATEGIST

Walied Soliman, Campaign chair

A long-time friend, confidant and running partner of Brown’s, Soliman possesses an impressive Rolodex thanks to his role as board chair at blue-chip law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

THE RINGMASTER

Alykhan Velshi, Chief of staff

A former Harper operative, Velshi keeps a low profile but runs all aspects of Brown’s operations. He’s a former lawyer and McKinsey consultant with neo-con views.

THE COMMS PRO

Rebecca Thompson, Deputy chief of staff, head of communications

A former Sun News correspondent and staffer to Stephen Harper, Rona Ambrose and John Baird, Thompson controls the message and keeps Brown’s staff in line.

THE FIELD COMMANDER

Andrew Boddington, Campaign director

A veteran of Hudak and O’Leary campaigns, Boddington is looking for a change of fortune this time around. He’s executive VP of Policy Concepts, a conservative lobby group with deep ties to powerful right-wingers.

THE SPIN DOCTOR

Dan Robertson, Marketing specialist

A former ad man for Harper, Robertson, who runs Indent Communications, is the creative force behind Brown’s public image and the Wynne-focused attack ads.