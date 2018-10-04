Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector
Lily Tse founded Think Dirty, an app that educates consumers about ingredients in health and beauty products
Company HQ: King and Berkeley
Founded: 2012
Staff: 7
Users: 2.5 million
How it works: “We’re essentially Shazam for personal care and beauty products. You can scan any barcode and the app gives you a breakdown of the allergens, chemicals and possible health implications, then suggests cleaner alternatives where applicable.”
Eureka moment: “After my mom was diagnosed with cancer, I started doing research on the possible causes. I was shocked to learn that products I use every day contain carcinogens. The beauty industry isn’t regulated like the food and drug industries. At the time, companies weren’t even required to list ingredients online. I realized we should be paying closer attention to what we put on our skin.”
How much you spent initially: “In the early stages, I bootstrapped the company with freelance income and a developer. We got a $5,000 grant after a pitch competition at George Brown, which helped us get some extra leverage.”
Your turning point: “Right after we launched, I got a call asking if I wanted to be interviewed on Global News. I was too excited to sleep that night and I didn’t have time for a shower before the interview.”
Your big-time backers: “MaRS, CFC Ideaboost and Ryerson DMZ.”
Tech Jargon you hate: “All of it, but the worst is ‘thought leadership’—it’s such a buzzword and really doesn’t mean anything significant.”
The best advice you’ve received: “Always plan for Murphy’s Law: anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”
The worst advice you’ve received: “You need to ‘think big.’”
If you weren’t running a start-up: “I’d still have a business, but it would probably be related to dogs, tech or mental health.”
Your go-to office attire: “I always have my sunglasses and a backpack.”
Coolest thing in your office: “A head massager.”
Your tech role model: “Sara Blakely, the creator of Spanx. She started her company with very little money and now she’s one of the world’s youngest self-made female billionaires.”
App you can’t live without: “I use Headspace every day. It’s
a guided meditation app that helps keep my mind clear.”