City

Ben-Zion Benkhin is making your selfies dance and sing

Ben-Zion Benkhin is making your selfies dance and sing

By |  

By |  

Who: Ben-Zion Benkhin, co-founder and CEO, Wombo, a lip-synching app
Company HQ: Yonge and Bloor
Founded: 2020
Employees: 10

How it works: “Upload a selfie and select a song from the catalogue, then the app will use artificial intelligence to animate your picture, making it look like you’re singing along to the music and performing a choreographed dance.”

Eureka moment: “In the summer of 2020, I was sitting on the rooftop of my apartment at Church and Charles, smoking a joint with my roommate, enjoying a beautiful evening. I thought to myself, Why hasn’t anyone made an app that turns a regular photo into a hilarious animated video? By the end of a four-hour discussion, I was convinced we needed to make it ourselves.”

How much you spent initially: “About $60,000. A chunk of that came from my co-founder’s parents. We put the money toward computer hardware, branding and app developers.”

Your turning point: “In February 2021, we shared the app with 10 of our friends. It spread organically from there. Since then, about 50 million people have downloaded it.”

Your big-time backers: “We just closed a $6-million seed round, with an investment from Sound Ventures, Ashton Kutcher’s fund.”

Advice you would give your younger self: “The things you hear from teachers are usually bullshit. To be successful, watch what regular people are doing. That’s all the information you need.”

The worst advice you’ve received: “‘You need a degree.’ I grew up in a world where if you want to learn or do something, the internet makes anything possible.”

Coolest thing in your home office: “I have a limited-edition gold Volcano vaporizer. I got it for $750 at the Toronto Hemp Company.”

Tech jargon you use too much: “ ‘Synergize.’ It’s just a fancy way of saying there’s an advantage to putting things together.”

Typical work-from-home attire: “A black Uniqlo crewneck T-shirt and black Nike shorts. I also wear a Magen David necklace my grandmother gave me when I was six.”

If you weren’t running a start-up: “Growing up, I wanted to be an astronaut, but I wasn’t disciplined enough for all the work it would have involved. Hopefully I can still get to outer space before I die.”

Higher learning: “I tried out a few different majors at U of T, like math and philosophy, but I dropped out after five years without a degree.”

App you can’t live without: “I live off Uber Eats. I always get the schnitzel wrap from What A Bagel.”

Topics: The Upstart

 

Big Stories

Inside a vicious property battle on the Islands
City

Inside a vicious property battle on the Islands

The scam that revealed chaos and a culture of fraud at Queen’s Park
City

The scam that revealed chaos and a culture of fraud at Queen’s Park

Real estate adventures in cottage country
Real Estate

Real estate adventures in cottage country

An updated guide to Toronto&#8217;s best takeout
Food & Drink

An updated guide to Toronto’s best takeout

Where your takeout really comes from
City

Where your takeout really comes from

What will downtown look like when the pandemic is over?
City

What will downtown look like when the pandemic is over?