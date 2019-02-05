Rental of the Week: $12,500 per month for a freshly renovated unit in a Rosedale apartment building

Address: 99 Glen Road, Suite A

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agent: Janice Fox, Hazelton Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $12,500 per month

The place

An unfurnished three-bedroom suite in a renovated apartment building near the Evergreen Brick Works.

The history

This 1930s apartment building changed ownership in 2016. The buyer completely overhauled the structure over the course of two years. They added new windows, flooring and heating, and they modernized the interiors of the units.

Here’s the kitchen and dining area:

Another view of the dining area:

The living area:

And there’s a small sitting area up on the second level:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet:

And a sleek ensuite:

The terrace is at ground level:

Major perks

This is the largest of the four apartments in the building. At 2,300 square feet, it’s as big as some detached houses.

Possible deal breaker

This is a bottom unit, meaning the inhabitants will probably need to endure the occasional bump from upstairs.

By the numbers

• $12,500 per month

• 2,300 square feet (approximately)

• 300-square-foot patio

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 gas fireplace