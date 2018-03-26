Sale of the Week: The $2.2-million Trinity Bellwoods property that’s two homes for the price of one

Listed At $2,195,000 Sold For $2,200,000

Address: 90 Markham Street

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,150,000, in 2012

The property

A renovated Victorian duplex with a two-floor income suite near Queen Street West.

The history

The original home was built in 1887. The sellers completed a renovation in 2013, but they kept some antique features, including two wall-mounted doorbells made by Bevin Brothers, a 19th-century bell foundry. In its current form, the house is split into two separate units. A rental suite takes up the basement and half the main floor. The owner’s suite takes up the other half of the main floor, as well as the top two floors of the house.

The living room in the owner’s suite has oak hardwood flooring and a decorative fireplace:

The owner’s suite continues on the second floor, where there’s a family room:

The owner’s kitchen is also on the second floor:

And here’s the owner’s guest bedroom:

The owner’s master bedroom is on the third floor:

The ensuite bathroom has marble countertops:

And the walk-in closet has walnut millwork:

The third-floor den has access to a small balcony:

The tenant’s suite has a living room on the main level:

And also a fairly large kitchen:

And the tenant’s bedroom is in the basement:

The fate

The buyers are a young couple who sold their home north of the city last year. They fell in love with this place’s design. They plan to keep it as-is and rent out the income suite.

The sale

The property was originally listed last year with a different agent, and it didn’t attract any offers. The new agents raised the price by 11 per cent and marketed the home with an emphasis on the sophisticated renovation. There were 17 showings and one offer.

By the numbers

• $2,200,000

• $7,000 in taxes (approximately)

• 3,725 square feet (including the basement)

• 8 days on MLS

• 4 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms