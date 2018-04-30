Sale of the Week: The $1.8-million house that proves Leslieville is still ground zero for bidding wars
Address: 77 Hastings Avenue
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agents: Ford Thurston and Chris Olsen, RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $560,000, in 2015, prior to a renovation
The property
A detached four-bedroom home near Greenwood Park in Leslieville.
The history
The seller renovated the house in 2016. He’s a solo jet-setter, and he decided the 2,400 square feet of living space was too much for him. He put the house on the market so he could downsize.
Here’s the living room:
The dining area:
And the kitchen:
The family room has doors to the backyard:
There are four bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And the master bedroom, with access to a rear-facing balcony:
The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:
There’s a rec room in the basement:
Plus another bedroom:
The backyard has a patio and a shed:
The fate
The buyers are a couple in their early 30s who work downtown. They were looking for more space for a family and a backyard for their dog. They appreciated the quality of the renovations, and the fact that Queen Street East is located just half a block to the south.
The sale
The agents listed the property at an attractive price point, hoping to generate multiple bids. In the end, there were 16 offers. The seller accepted the highest, at more than $428,000 over asking.
By the numbers
• $1,777,077
• $4,697 in taxes (approximately)
• 2,400 square feet (including basement)
• 6 days on MLS
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms