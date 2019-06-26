House of the Week: $3.3 million for a Leslieville home that’s also an office
Address: 1306 Queen Street East
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agent: Don Mulholland, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $3,250,000
Previously sold for: $325,000, in 1992
The place
A bright, roomy live-work space on a busy corner in Leslieville.
The history
The original structure, built in 1919, was a storefront. In the early ’90s, the sellers bought the space, converted it into an office and built a three-storey residential addition at the rear. The latest major reno was completed in 2017.
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen has a very ’90s-looking fireplace:
The living area has sliding doors to a courtyard:
And here’s the more businesslike side of the property:
It’s a fully functional office space:
Big selling point
When they were renovating, the sellers paid an equal amount of attention to the space’s residential and commercial uses. The residential unit has a fireplace, a private terrace and plenty of natural light. The office unit has its own entrance, so there’s no danger of clients accidentally wandering into the living space.
Possible deal breaker
The building is on a corner lot on a major traffic artery. That said, the residential portion is at the rear of the property, looking out onto Alton Avenue, a quiet residential street.
By the numbers
• $3,250,000
• $21,442.26 in annual property taxes
• 4,660 square feet
• 800-square-foot basement
• 400-square-foot terrace
• 5 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 1 fireplace