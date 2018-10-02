Houses

Rental of the Week: $19,000 per month to live in a modern home with views of High Park

By | Photography By Arnaud Marthouret/Revelateur Studio |  

Address: 25 Ellis Park Road
Neighbourhood: Swansea
Agent: Pro Sarbadhikari, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc., Brokerage
Price: $19,000 per month

The place

A four-bedroom custom house overlooking High Park, available furnished or unfurnished.

The history

This three-storey home was originally built in the 1950s. The current owner bought it three years ago and hired Graham Smith, of Altius Architecture Inc., to give it a contemporary overhaul. The revamp included a complete interior and exterior refresh, new skylights, heated driveways and floors, and a room just for the owner’s motorcycle collection. Now he’s moving to another neighbourhood and looking to lease the property. It’s also available for sale, for $5.5 million.

Here’s the walk to the entry:

The living area has a fireplace:

Here’s the dining area. The floors are oak:

The kitchen has a wall of lime-green cabinetry:

Here’s the famous motorcycle room:

And here’s the view from the rear:

Major perks

The kitchen has a 14-foot-wide automated sliding glass wall that opens up to a patio with a view of Grenadier Pond in High Park:

Possible deal breaker

The master bedroom’s in-room bathtub seems impractical, but the seven-piece ensuite does also include a steam shower:

By the numbers

• $19,000 per month
• 4,000 square feet (approximately)
• 14-foot ceilings
• 5 parking spots
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 2 balconies
• 2 fireplaces

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week Swansea

 

