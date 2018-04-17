Rental of the Week: $4,800 per month for a well-preserved Victorian in Little Portugal

Address: 21 Mackenzie Crescent

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Agent: Sepand Siassi, Toronto Luxury Rentals

Price: $4,800 per month

The place

A furnished four-bedroom Victorian home.

The history

The house was built in 1895, and it still has some of its original stained glass, plaster archways and tile. The owners, who bought the place in 2015, are leasing it out while they move away to care for an elderly relative.

Here’s the living room, with some of that stained glass:

The dining room:

There are four bedrooms in the house. This one has stained glass and a fireplace:

This one has some intense floor-to-ceiling wood panelling:

And there’s a bedroom on the third floor:

Here’s the backyard:

Major perks

Although the house retains some 19th-century features, the kitchen is completely modernized, with storage by Toronto’s Marshall Young Cabinetry:

The renovated third floor suite has a yoga room with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet, as well as a private deck:

Possible deal breaker

There’s only one full bathroom, so if the tenant has a family they’re going to have to coordinate their shower schedules:

By the numbers

• $4,800 per month

• 2,260 square feet

• 10-foot ceilings

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 balconies

• 2 fireplaces

• 1 bathroom

• 1 parking spot