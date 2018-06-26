Rental of the Week: $6,500 per month for a newly built semi in Wallace-Emerson

Address: 107 Beaver Avenue

Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson

Agent: Jordan Grosman, Private Service Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $6,500 per month (available for $6,000 unfurnished)

The place

A newly built, furnished three-bedroom home near Earlscourt Park.

The history

The owner finished building six adjacent homes in April, including this three-storey semi. It has an interior by Toronto-based designer Adriana Mot, of Dochia.

The living room is on the main floor:

There’s also a main-floor office:

The rest of the living spaces are on the second floor. Here’s the family room:

The kitchen:

And the dining area:

There are three bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And here’s the basement:

Major perks

Whoever rents this place will be the unit’s first-ever tenant, meaning no worries about wear and tear from previous inhabitants. They’ll have plenty of outdoor space to enjoy for the rest of the summer: there’s a second-floor deck and a private 330-square-foot rooftop terrace.

Here’s the deck:

And here’s the terrace:

Possible deal breaker

The master bedroom has enough room for a bed, but not much else. It does, at least, have its own balcony:

And here’s the master ensuite:

By the numbers

• $6,500 per month

• 3,250 square feet

• 330-square-foot rooftop terrace

• 10-foot ceilings

• 5 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 parking spots

• 1 balcony

• 1 gas fireplace